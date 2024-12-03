NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on the forced tightening of power cut schedules until the end of the day due to increased consumption, lower temperatures and damage to energy facilities as a result of the latest massive missile and drone attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the updated schedules of blackouts in Ukraine until the end of the day on December 3

According to Ukrenergo, household consumers will be disconnected until the end of the day:

08:00 — 23:00 — two queues of shutdowns;

23:00 — 24:00 — one round of shutdowns.

For industry and business from 06:00 to 22:00 capacity restrictions.

What is known about outage schedules by region

The DTEK company has published updated power outage schedules for Kyiv and the Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Schedule of power outages in Kyiv until the end of the day on December 3

1 group of light will not be from 22:00 to 24:00;

2nd group — from 22:00 to 24:00;

3rd group — 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

4th group — 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

5th group — 19:00 to 23:00;

6th group — 19:00 to 23:00.

In the Kyiv region

1 group of light will not be from 21:00 to 24:00;

2nd group — from 21:00 to 24:00;

3rd group — 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.;

4th group — 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.;

5th group — 18:00 to 22:00;

6th group — 18:00 to 22:00.

In Odesa region

1 group of light will not be from 21:00 to 24:00;

2nd group — from 22:00 to 24:00;

3rd group — 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.;

4th group — 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

5th group — 18:00 to 22:00;

6th group — 19:00 to 23:00.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region