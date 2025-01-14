On January 13, Russian weightlifting champion and FSB officer Vladimir Feshchenko was murdered in Moscow. The incident occurred in the center of the capital, likely as a result of an argument.

FSB officer eliminated in Moscow

As noted by Russian media, the murder occurred in one of the buildings of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to preliminary information, the shot that hit Feshchenko in the head could have been accidental. The main version of the investigation is careless handling of the weapon during the conflict.

According to reports, the murder was the result of a domestic conflict with a serviceman. The suspect has already been detained, and a criminal case has been opened against him.

War criminal Nagaiko blown up in Russia

Intelligence reported that on January 3, an explosion occurred in the settlement of Shuya, Ivanovo Region, Russia, as a result of which the commander of the battery of the 112th Missile Brigade of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, Captain Nagaiko, was in critical condition.

According to the GUR, Nagaiko directly participated in the full-scale war against Ukraine. Moreover, he was involved in strikes with Iskander ballistic missiles on civilian and military facilities in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In particular, Nagayka's unit committed a war crime in the village of Groza, Kup'yansky district — on October 5, 2023, it launched a missile strike on a cafe during a memorial service. 59 Ukrainian civilians died then, among them an eight-year-old boy.

As a result of the explosion that occurred in his military unit, Nagaiko received multiple shrapnel wounds, including to the brain, which required a trepanation of his skull.