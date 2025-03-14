Fundraising for the electronic warfare "Sinytsia" for the "Blind Fury" — how to support
Oleksiy "Mowgli" Tsybulko
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The commander of the “Blind Fury” fire support detachment of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, Oleksiy Tsybulko, with the call sign “Mowgli,” announced a new important gathering, which everyone can support.

Points of attention

  • The main goal of the collection is to raise 150 thousand hryvnias for the electronic warfare system “Sinytsia” for Ukrainian volunteers.
  • It is worth noting that the UDA soldiers stood up to defend their homeland without receiving salaries or other payments from the state.
  • In an interview for online.ua, Oleksiy "Mowgli" Tsybulko shared his combat experience and voiced many interesting insights.

The Blind Fury Squad is counting on your support.

March 14 is Volunteer Day in Ukraine. Against this backdrop, Oleksiy “Mowgli” Tsybulko announced a gathering for the Sinytsia electronic warfare system.

You can deposit funds at the bank using the link.

As you know, it’s better to have a Tit in your hands than a hostile FPV in your car. Thank you all. Friendly banks welcome,” the commander of the “Blind Fury” detachment wrote on his Instagram page.

The main goal of the collection is 150 thousand hryvnias.

What is important to understand is that the “Blind Fury” detachment is volunteers who defended their homeland as part of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, without receiving salaries or payments from the state.

In an interview for online.ua, Oleksiy "Mowgli" Tsybulko spoke about the peculiarities of service in the volunteer army and how it is similar to the Cossacks, the motivation of the mortarmen of "Blind Fury", black humor among his comrades, and how you can use your fear to your advantage.

