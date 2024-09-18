Gadgets of Hezbollah fighters explode in Lebanon for the second day in a row

On September 18, explosions are heard again in Lebanon. According to preliminary data, wireless communication devices — portable radio receivers and walkie-talkies belonging to the terrorist group "Hezbollah" — are being detonated.
Hezbollah members' radios exploded
Detonations were recorded in the south of Lebanon and in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
According to Reuters, the portable radios that Hezbollah purchased five months ago exploded around the same time as the pagers that exploded the day before.
According to the local publication Times of Israel, it is known about three dead, hundreds of people injured.
Timelapse of the last 15 minutes of the #Beirut skyline. Plumes of smokes can be seen all over the place #pager #hezbollah #israel pic.twitter.com/yh2LvD4ekO— Don't Tell Gus! (@DontTellGus) September 18, 2024
At least one of the explosions occurred near the site of a funeral organized by Hezbollah for those killed in the Sept. 17 pager detonation.
لحظة انفجار جهاز لاسلكي أثناء تشييع في الضاحية الجنوبية pic.twitter.com/jNYyKHhzDq— Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) September 18, 2024
Explosions of pagers of members of the terrorist organization Hezbollah: what is known
On September 17, hundreds of Hezbollah fighters in Beirut and other cities were injured when their pagers, which they used to communicate, exploded.
Lebanon believes the pagers were hacked and remotely detonated by Israel.
12 people died, including members of the Hezbollah group. It is also known about more than 2,700 wounded.
Citing a high-ranking informant in the Lebanese security agencies, Reuters reported that Israel's Mossad special service planted a small amount of explosives in 5,000 Taiwanese pagers ordered by the Lebanese group Hezbollah a few months before the explosions.
