General Staff Latest: AFU aviation makes 11 strikes on the Russian army warehouses

During the past day, the Air Force of the DefenСe Forces struck 11 areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration and three enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

What is known about the situation at the front

During the past day, 53 combat clashes took place.

In total, the enemy launched 22 missiles and 79 air strikes and launched 97 attacks from MLRS systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

At night, the Russian invaders again attacked Ukraine, using three UAVs of the "Shahed" type. The forces and means of air defence of Ukraine destroyed two combat drones.

The situation by directions

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repulsed 3 enemy attacks in the Terny settlement of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 8 attacks in the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Verkhnyokamianske, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 13 attacks in the Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, and eastern Vodyane of the Donetsk region. The enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 22 times to break through our troops' defences.

In the Orykhiv direction, the occupiers launched two attacks on the positions of our defenders in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the past day, the enemy attacked our troops' positions twice.

Losses of the enemy

Units of the missile forces damaged three UAV control points, one anti-aircraft warfare system, one EW station and one enemy artillery device.