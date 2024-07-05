General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1,100 Russian soldiers, 10 tanks and 54 artillery systems in a day

According to the information of the General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian military liquidated another 1,110 occupiers and dozens of weapons and equipment of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.05.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 548,580 (+1,110) people

tanks — 8142 (+10) units,

armoured combat vehicles — 15,611 (+11) units,

artillery systems — 14,831 (+54) units,

MLRS — 1115 (+0) units,

air defence equipment — 878 (+0) units,

aircraft — 360 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 11751 (+57),

cruise missiles — 2342 (+0),

warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,977 (+54) units,

special equipment — 2473 (+5)

What is the situation at the front?

Operational information as of the morning of July 5 regarding the Russian invasion. During the past day, 155 combat clashes were recorded.

According to detailed information, over the past day, the enemy launched one missile strike against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, 59 airstrikes (111 anti-aircraft missiles were used), launched more than 4,000 attacks, 115 of them from rocket salvo systems.

Over the past 24 hours, the defence forces' aviation, missile, and artillery have carried out 13 airstrikes against the enemy's manpower, hitting two cannons, one ammunition depot, and three areas of personnel concentration.

The enemy continued offensive (assault) actions in Kharkiv. There were 19 combat clashes in Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Hlyboke, Lyptsi, and Vovchansk settlements.

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of attacks per day was four. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 14 attacks by the occupiers in the Grekivka, Makiivka, Terny and Nevske settlements.

In the Siversi direction, the Defence Forces repelledten0 assaults near Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Klishchiivka, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defence Forces stopped 17 attempts by the enemy to break through the defences in Kalynyvka, Hryhorivka, and Klishchiivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks near the settlements of Sieverne, Toretsk and New York.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 38 assaults in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Kalinove, Progress, Lozuvatske, Novoselivka Persha, Yevgenivka, Umanske, and Yasnobrodivka settlements. The invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the area of the settlements of Georgiivka, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 11 times.

The enemy carried out seven assaults on our positions in the Vremivsk direction in the Vodyane and Makarivka, Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat clashes took place in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

In the Dnipro direction, the occupiers will continue to try to knock out units of the Defence Forces from their positions on the bridgeheads. Two Russian attacks were unsuccessful.

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shelling populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, increasing the density of mines and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.