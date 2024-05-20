General Staff Latest: AFU liquidated 1,400 Russian soldiers for a day at battlefront

According to the information of the General Staff, during May 19, the Ukrainian military destroyed 1,400 troops of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, ships, 14 enemy tanks and 50 artillery systems.

What is known about the losses of the Russian occupying army during the day?

It is noted that the current and total losses of the Russian army amounted to:

personnel — 493 690 (+1 thousand 400) people;

tanks — 7,590 (+14) units;

armoured combat vehicles — 14,665 (+35) units;

artillery systems — 12,737 (+50) units.

MLRS — 1,076 (+2) units;

air defence equipment — 807 (+4) units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 10,236 (+81);

cruise missiles — 2,205 (+1);

ships — 27 (+1) units;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 17,311 (+60) units;

special equipment — 2079 (+2).

What is known about the situation at the front

According to the analysts of the monitoring portal DeepState, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has advanced in several directions during the last day.