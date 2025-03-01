General Staff: the AFU have repelled 9 attacks by the Russian army in the Kursk direction

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The number of combat engagements is currently 57.
Current situation on the front on March 1
Operational information as of 16:00 03/01/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, communities in settlements such as Brantsivka, Bratenytsia, and Hirky in Sumy region; Mkhy, Galahanivka, and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region; and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched airstrikes with KABs on Okhrimovka, Makarove, and Hraniv.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Novoosinove and Zagryzove, two battles are underway.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novy and Novomykhailivka during the day, four battles are ongoing. Our soldiers are holding their defenses steadfastly and inflicting losses on the enemy. Borova and Boguslavka were hit by airstrikes.
In the Toretsk direction, 10 clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day in the areas of the settlements of Krymske, Dachne, Toretsk and Diliyivka. One clash is still ongoing. Kostyantynivka and Toretsk were hit by airstrikes.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 15 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions near Novaya Poltavka, Elizavetivka, Promyen, Pokrovsk, Pishchany, Udachny, Preobrazhenka, Bogdanivka, Andriivka and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 13 enemy attacks, two clashes are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft have struck Novopavlivka and Novoukrainka with KABs.
In the Novopavlivske direction, there were five enemy attacks in the areas of Konstantinopol and Skudne.
Three enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the Hulyaipol direction , near Pryvilne and Charivne. Ternove, Hulyaipolne, and Zaliznychne were hit by airstrikes.
Three clashes took place in the Orikhiv direction , one attack has already been repelled by the Defense Forces, the invader is trying, with the support of aviation, to advance in the areas of Pyatikhatki and Kamyanske.
One clash continues in the Dnieper direction.
On the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks, two more clashes are ongoing to this day, in addition, the enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 17 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 210 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
