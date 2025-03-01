General Staff: the AFU have repelled 9 attacks by the Russian army in the Kursk direction

Operational information as of 16:00 03/01/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, communities in settlements such as Brantsivka, Bratenytsia, and Hirky in Sumy region; Mkhy, Galahanivka, and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region; and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched airstrikes with KABs on Okhrimovka, Makarove, and Hraniv.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Novoosinove and Zagryzove, two battles are underway.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novy and Novomykhailivka during the day, four battles are ongoing. Our soldiers are holding their defenses steadfastly and inflicting losses on the enemy. Borova and Boguslavka were hit by airstrikes.

In the Toretsk direction, 10 clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day in the areas of the settlements of Krymske, Dachne, Toretsk and Diliyivka. One clash is still ongoing. Kostyantynivka and Toretsk were hit by airstrikes.