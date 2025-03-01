The AFU hit over 1,400 artillery systems of the Russian army during February

In February 2025, our defenders destroyed and damaged 1,415 enemy artillery systems. This amount would be enough to man more than 78 artillery divisions (in the artillery division of the Russian army - 18 barrels).

The Ministry of Defense has published the losses of the Russian army in February

During February, compared to January, the number of combat clashes decreased slightly: 3,274 versus 5,087.

Instead, the number of enemy air strikes on the positions of our troops and frontline settlements has increased. In February, Russian tactical aviation dropped more than 3,522 CABs. In January, it used a total of about 2,400 guided aerial bombs. Share

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in February the Russian army suffered significant irreversible and sanitary losses of manpower — 36,570 people. Conventionally, this is the number of three motorized rifle divisions.

Recall that the Russian army suffered the highest number of personnel losses in December 2024 — 48,670 killed and wounded.

Losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine during February 2025

In addition, 331 enemy tanks were destroyed or disabled during the month. This is equivalent to 10 enemy tank battalions (there are 31 vehicles in a tank battalion of the Russian Army). This is the highest rate of enemy losses in this category of munitions in the past seven months.

We should add that our defenders were most effective against enemy tanks in October 2023, when 521 enemy tanks were destroyed during the month.

The Defense Forces also destroyed or damaged 596 enemy armored combat vehicles. This is the number of armored vehicles for almost three motorized rifle divisions of the Russian Army.