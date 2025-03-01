The AFU hit over 1,400 artillery systems of the Russian army during February

In February 2025, our defenders destroyed and damaged 1,415 enemy artillery systems. This amount would be enough to man more than 78 artillery divisions (in the artillery division of the Russian army - 18 barrels).
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed and damaged 1,415 enemy artillery systems, equivalent to over 78 artillery divisions of the Russian army.
- Enemy airstrikes on Ukrainian military positions increased significantly in February, despite a decrease in the number of combat clashes.
- Russian army suffered significant irreversible losses of manpower, with 36,570 personnel lost in February 2025 alone.
The Ministry of Defense has published the losses of the Russian army in February
During February, compared to January, the number of combat clashes decreased slightly: 3,274 versus 5,087.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in February the Russian army suffered significant irreversible and sanitary losses of manpower — 36,570 people. Conventionally, this is the number of three motorized rifle divisions.
Recall that the Russian army suffered the highest number of personnel losses in December 2024 — 48,670 killed and wounded.
In addition, 331 enemy tanks were destroyed or disabled during the month. This is equivalent to 10 enemy tank battalions (there are 31 vehicles in a tank battalion of the Russian Army). This is the highest rate of enemy losses in this category of munitions in the past seven months.
We should add that our defenders were most effective against enemy tanks in October 2023, when 521 enemy tanks were destroyed during the month.
The Defense Forces also destroyed or damaged 596 enemy armored combat vehicles. This is the number of armored vehicles for almost three motorized rifle divisions of the Russian Army.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-