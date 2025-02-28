General Staff: there have been 60 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. The number of clashes with the Russian army has now increased to 60.
Current situation on the front on February 28
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/28/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, communities in settlements such as Oleksandrivka, Kucherivka, Korenyok, Studenok, Kharkivka, Malushyne and Zarichne in Sumy region; Liskivshchyna and Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy once tried to storm the positions of our units in the Vovchansk area, but was repulsed.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out one attack on Ukrainian positions near Ivanovka during the day. Our soldiers are holding their defenses steadfastly and inflicting losses on the enemy.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy twice attacked our defenders in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamyansky. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel two enemy attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.
In the Toretsk direction, 12 clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day in the areas of the settlements of Krymske, Dachne, Toretsk, and Leonidivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 15 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions near Elizavetivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pishchany, Kotlyny, Nadiivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 12 enemy attacks, three clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's aviation carried out air defense strikes on Zvirovo and Leontovych.
In the Novopavlovsk direction, there were six enemy attacks in the area of Constantinople.
Two enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the Hulyaipil direction, near Pryvilne and Rivnepil, and one battle is currently underway.
Three clashes are ongoing in the Orikhiv direction, one attack has already been repelled by the Defense Forces, the invader is trying, with the support of attack aircraft, to advance in the areas of Pyatikhatki and Kamyanske.
On the Kursk salient, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks, three more clashes are still ongoing, in addition, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 14 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 333 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
