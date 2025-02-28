General Staff: there have been 60 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/28/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, communities in settlements such as Oleksandrivka, Kucherivka, Korenyok, Studenok, Kharkivka, Malushyne and Zarichne in Sumy region; Liskivshchyna and Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy once tried to storm the positions of our units in the Vovchansk area, but was repulsed.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out one attack on Ukrainian positions near Ivanovka during the day. Our soldiers are holding their defenses steadfastly and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy twice attacked our defenders in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamyansky. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel two enemy attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.