The Tbilisi City Court fined three leading Georgian TV channels — Formula, Mtavari and TV Pirveli — for refusing to broadcast the video "Georgian Dream" with cities of Ukraine destroyed by Russia.

Georgian authorities fined opposition TV channels: what happened

The National Commission satisfied the complaint of "Georgian Dream", finding the TV channels guilty of an administrative offense.

The court imposed a fine of 5,000-5,500 lari (around $1,800-2,000), and also ordered the immediate implementation of the decision of the National Communications Commission and the provision of free advertising time for all parties represented in the parliament during the last month before the elections. Share

The court decision also stipulates that Formula, Mtavari and TV Pirveli will be obliged to air the scandalous pre-election video "Georgian Dream".

Pre-election advertisement "Georgian Dream"

According to the report, this decision was made after TV channels refused to broadcast the video, citing its unethical nature and propagandistic content.

In a joint statement dated October 5, the channels noted that the video speculates on tragedies in Ukraine for political purposes. According to them, the video contains footage of destroyed Ukrainian cities and calls for enmity.

The "Georgian Dream" party cynically used photos of destroyed Ukrainian cities in advertising

The campaign banners on the left side depict cities, buildings and churches destroyed as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including Mariupol, with the inscription "No war!".

Also, the campaign numbers of four major opposition parties and associations — Coalition for Change, Unity — National Movement, Strong Georgia, and Gakharia for Georgia — have been crossed out on the posters. Share

Instead, on the right side, the objects built and restored by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, as well as Batumi at night with the inscription "Choose peace" are depicted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers it unacceptable to use images of the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine in political advertising.

The authorities in Georgia are occupied by the Russian Federation

In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the "Georgian National Legion". The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people to preserve their independence. The "Georgian Legion" has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.

Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country and why the victory of Ukraine is important for Georgia.

Russia was able to invest huge amounts of money in Georgia's political direction. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, infiltrated Georgian politics by promising that the authorities would lobby for Georgia's entry into NATO and the European Union.