The Tbilisi City Court fined three leading Georgian TV channels — Formula, Mtavari and TV Pirveli — for refusing to broadcast the video "Georgian Dream" with cities of Ukraine destroyed by Russia.
Points of attention
- Georgian opposition TV channels were fined for refusing to air a pre-election video by the ruling party depicting destruction in Ukrainian cities.
- The court decision includes fines and orders for mandatory broadcasting of the contentious video, sparking debates on freedom of speech and political manipulation.
- The use of images of destroyed Ukrainian cities in political advertising has drawn strong criticism from Ukraine, labeling it unacceptable and propagandistic.
- The involvement of Georgian authorities in enforcing the broadcasting of the controversial video has raised concerns about political influence and manipulation in media.
- The situation sheds light on the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region, with implications for Georgia's relations with both Ukraine and Russia.
Georgian authorities fined opposition TV channels: what happened
The National Commission satisfied the complaint of "Georgian Dream", finding the TV channels guilty of an administrative offense.
The court decision also stipulates that Formula, Mtavari and TV Pirveli will be obliged to air the scandalous pre-election video "Georgian Dream".
According to the report, this decision was made after TV channels refused to broadcast the video, citing its unethical nature and propagandistic content.
In a joint statement dated October 5, the channels noted that the video speculates on tragedies in Ukraine for political purposes. According to them, the video contains footage of destroyed Ukrainian cities and calls for enmity.
The "Georgian Dream" party cynically used photos of destroyed Ukrainian cities in advertising
The campaign banners on the left side depict cities, buildings and churches destroyed as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including Mariupol, with the inscription "No war!".
Instead, on the right side, the objects built and restored by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, as well as Batumi at night with the inscription "Choose peace" are depicted.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers it unacceptable to use images of the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine in political advertising.
The authorities in Georgia are occupied by the Russian Federation
In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the "Georgian National Legion". The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people to preserve their independence. The "Georgian Legion" has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.
Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country and why the victory of Ukraine is important for Georgia.
Russia was able to invest huge amounts of money in Georgia's political direction. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, infiltrated Georgian politics by promising that the authorities would lobby for Georgia's entry into NATO and the European Union.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-