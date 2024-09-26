In Georgia, photos of war-ravaged cities of Ukraine were cynically used in pre-election advertising

New pre-election banners of the ruling Georgian Dream party appeared in Tbilisi, which the country's president, Salome Zurabishvili, called "shameful and offensive to culture, traditions, history and faith." They have photos of the consequences of Russian aggression in Ukraine, which are ambiguously compared to peaceful Georgian cities.

The Georgian Dream party cynically used photos of destroyed Ukrainian cities in advertising

The campaign banners on the left side depict cities, buildings and churches destroyed as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including Mariupol, with the inscription "No war!".

Also, the campaign numbers of four major opposition parties and associations — Coalition for Change, Unity — National Movement, Strong Georgia, and Gakharia for Georgia — have been crossed out on the posters.

Instead, on the right side, the objects built and restored by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, as well as Batumi at night with the inscription "Choose peace" are depicted.

Pre-election advertisement "Georgian Dream"

The "Georgian Dream" party confirmed that these banners are part of their election campaign, the purpose of which is to remind the population "where the opposition is leading the country." The party claims that if the opposition comes to power, war awaits Georgia. This narrative is also shared by the authorities of the Russian Federation.

The new banners have already been criticized by the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, calling them "shameful and offensive to culture, traditions, history and faith."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sharply condemned Georgian banners with photos of destruction in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers it unacceptable to use images of the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine in political advertising.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns and considers the use of images of the terrible consequences of Russia's merciless war against Ukraine, the suffering and blood of thousands of innocent people, the destruction of church shrines and the cultural heritage of humanity in political advertising unacceptable. Share

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the government of Georgia, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" and all interested parties to refrain from using the topic of aggressive war against Ukraine and its citizens in the internal political struggle in Georgia.

The Georgian people may not be afraid of a new war as long as Ukraine resists Russian aggression. The terrible price of this resistance is also the price of peace in Georgia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that Ukraine will consistently, steadfastly and resolutely continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders, and expressed hope that the parliamentary elections will be held in a peaceful and democratic manner, and the Georgian people will continue the strategic course towards joining the EU and NATO .

The authorities in Georgia are occupied by the Russian Federation

In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the "Georgian National Legion". The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people to preserve their independence. The "Georgian Legion" has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.

