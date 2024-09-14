The founder and honorary chairman of the ruling party "Georgian Dream" Bidzina Ivanishvili, speaking at a pre-election meeting in Gora, said that it is necessary to "find the strength" and apologize for the fact that the "National Movement" in 2008 "enveloped in flames" Ossetian sisters and brothers".

In Georgia, they decided to apologize to the Ossetians for the 2008 war

As soon as the elections on October 26 are over, when the instigators of the war will be convicted, when absolutely everyone guilty of the destruction of the Georgian-Ossetian brotherhood and coexistence will receive the strictest legal answer, we will definitely find the strength to apologize for the fact that, according to the task received, the traitorous "National movement" in 2008 engulfed our Ossetian sisters and brothers in flames. Share

And since one of the most important cornerstones of our Christian faith, Georgians and Ossetians, is forgiveness itself, I am sure that the fratricidal confrontation, which the enemies of Georgia have unleashed for our peoples, will end precisely with historical mutual forgiveness and sincere reconciliation, Ivanishvili said.

The pro-Russian politician says that the August 2008 war "was not the will of either the Georgian or the Ossetian people." He repeated that "Mria" needs a constitutional majority in the parliament for amendments related to territorial integrity.

He also mentioned the "correct position towards Russia":

12 years ago, speaking before you, I emphasized that European integration is our strategic choice, but we could not choose our neighbors, and therefore, in parallel with European integration, we had to take a principled but correct position towards Russia! Share

Earlier, Ivanishvili blamed the "global war party" and ex-president Mykhailo Saakashvili for "forgetting" about the Russian invasion at the beginning of the 2008 war.

Power in Georgia is occupied by the Russian Federation

In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the "Georgian National Legion". The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people to preserve their independence. The "Georgian Legion" has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.

Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country and why the victory of Ukraine is important for Georgia.

Russia was able to invest huge amounts of money in the political direction of Georgia. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, infiltrated Georgian politics by promising that the authorities would lobby for Georgia's accession to NATO and the European Union. Share

In fact, we got a completely different picture. Georgia began to fall out of the western channel and the channel of democracy in general. They deceived the people.

Now they are trying to return Georgia to the Russian sphere of influence with pro-Russian laws.

The current government says that Abkhazia and South Ossetia should be returned peacefully. Russia has never surrendered anything peacefully. Georgia must have a government that listens to the voice of the people. Now we have a government that functions like a division of the FSB of the Russian Federation.