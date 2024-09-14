The founder and honorary chairman of the ruling party "Georgian Dream" Bidzina Ivanishvili, speaking at a pre-election meeting in Gora, said that it is necessary to "find the strength" and apologize for the fact that the "National Movement" in 2008 "enveloped in flames" Ossetian sisters and brothers".
Points of attention
- The founder of the ruling party Georgian Dream apologized to the Ossetians for the 2008 war, emphasizing forgiveness and reconciliation between Georgians and Ossetians.
- Pro-Russian political influences in Georgia have raised concerns about conflicts, threats to European integration, and attempts to return the country to the Russian sphere of influence.
- Georgia faces criticism for allowing Russian investment in its politics, with accusations of pro-Russian collaborations undermining the country's democratic path and western alliances.
- The current Georgian government is accused of disregarding the voice of the people and aligning with pro-Russian interests, jeopardizing the country's path towards NATO and EU integration.
- The controversy surrounding the 2008 war apology reflects deeper political tensions in Georgia, with concerns about the role of Russian influence and the future direction of the country.
In Georgia, they decided to apologize to the Ossetians for the 2008 war
And since one of the most important cornerstones of our Christian faith, Georgians and Ossetians, is forgiveness itself, I am sure that the fratricidal confrontation, which the enemies of Georgia have unleashed for our peoples, will end precisely with historical mutual forgiveness and sincere reconciliation, Ivanishvili said.
The pro-Russian politician says that the August 2008 war "was not the will of either the Georgian or the Ossetian people." He repeated that "Mria" needs a constitutional majority in the parliament for amendments related to territorial integrity.
He also mentioned the "correct position towards Russia":
Earlier, Ivanishvili blamed the "global war party" and ex-president Mykhailo Saakashvili for "forgetting" about the Russian invasion at the beginning of the 2008 war.
Power in Georgia is occupied by the Russian Federation
In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the "Georgian National Legion". The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people to preserve their independence. The "Georgian Legion" has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.
Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country and why the victory of Ukraine is important for Georgia.
In fact, we got a completely different picture. Georgia began to fall out of the western channel and the channel of democracy in general. They deceived the people.
Now they are trying to return Georgia to the Russian sphere of influence with pro-Russian laws.
The current government says that Abkhazia and South Ossetia should be returned peacefully. Russia has never surrendered anything peacefully. Georgia must have a government that listens to the voice of the people. Now we have a government that functions like a division of the FSB of the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-