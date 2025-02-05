Georgia's pro-Russian "parliament" suspends powers of 49 opposition deputies
Georgia's pro-Russian "parliament" suspends powers of 49 opposition deputies

Source:  Echo of the Caucasus

The Georgian Parliament, whose legitimacy is not recognized by the country's President Salome Zurabishvili, the opposition and a significant part of the Georgian public, suspended the powers of 49 deputies

Points of attention

  • Georgia's pro-Russian parliament has suspended the powers of 49 opposition deputies, leading to widespread outrage.
  • The decision was based on the opposition coalitions' demand to terminate their powers, which was made in November last year.

Nearly 50 Georgian opposition MPs expelled from parliament

In particular, the powers of members of three opposition coalitions — "Unity — National Movement", "Coalition for Changes", and "Strong Georgia" — were suspended.

As noted, the basis for this decision was the coalitions' demand for the termination of their powers, which opposition politicians addressed to parliament in November last year.

Currently, the Gakharia for Georgia party remains in the Georgian parliament with 12 seats. The political union of former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, like other parties that passed the threshold in the October 26 elections, calls the voting results illegitimate and does not participate in the activities of the parliament. However, representatives of this political union have not filed applications to suspend their powers.

According to the CEC protocol, following the results of the 2024 parliamentary elections, "Strong Georgia" received 14 mandates, "Coalition for Changes" — 19 mandates, and "Unity — National Movement" — 16 mandates.

