Georgia's pro-Russian "parliament" suspends powers of 49 opposition deputies

The Georgian Parliament, whose legitimacy is not recognized by the country's President Salome Zurabishvili, the opposition and a significant part of the Georgian public, suspended the powers of 49 deputies

In particular, the powers of members of three opposition coalitions — "Unity — National Movement", "Coalition for Changes", and "Strong Georgia" — were suspended.

As noted, the basis for this decision was the coalitions' demand for the termination of their powers, which opposition politicians addressed to parliament in November last year.

Currently, the Gakharia for Georgia party remains in the Georgian parliament with 12 seats. The political union of former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, like other parties that passed the threshold in the October 26 elections, calls the voting results illegitimate and does not participate in the activities of the parliament. However, representatives of this political union have not filed applications to suspend their powers.