German aircraft will protect Polish airspace around the clock

German crews will operate around the clock in Polish airspace, responding to new threats from Russia
Points of attention
- German aircraft are actively patrolling Polish airspace around the clock in response to new threats from Russia.
- Polish air defenses successfully shot down Russian drones in a recent incident, highlighting the need for heightened security measures.
- Germany and Poland are closely cooperating to address the escalation of conflict that poses a threat to peace in Europe.
Germany will help Poland patrol its airspace
German patrolling of airspace over Poland has already started, the German Ministry of Defense reported.
According to the agency, two combat duty shifts are now operating in the region, carrying out a 24/7 mission. They have all the necessary qualifications to patrol and respond to potential threats.
Recall that during the attack on Ukraine on the night of September 10, 19 drones flew into Polish airspace. Polish air defenses began shooting down aerial targets, but managed to hit only 4 drones.
Poland has found the wreckage of 16 drones that crossed the border in various regions of the country. The wreckage of the downed drones was found in 11 settlements in Poland. One of them crashed on the territory of a unit of the Territorial Defense Forces.
At Warsaw's request, NATO invoked Article 4, which allows member states to discuss the situation in the North Atlantic Council.
On September 10, Germany said that the Russian drone attack was not a "navigational error," as Russia is trying to claim. Berlin promised a tough response to the Kremlin in response to the escalation.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the drone attack was a serious threat to peace in Europe and confirmed the deliberate nature of Moscow's actions. He said the incident was the latest in a series of Russian provocations that have been recorded in the Baltic region and on NATO's eastern flank for months.
Also, the chairman of the Bundestag's defense committee, Thomas Rövekamp, called on NATO to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and asked for permission to destroy Russian drones as they approach its airspace.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-