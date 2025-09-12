German aircraft will protect Polish airspace around the clock

German crews will operate around the clock in Polish airspace, responding to new threats from Russia

Germany will help Poland patrol its airspace

German patrolling of airspace over Poland has already started, the German Ministry of Defense reported.

According to the agency, two combat duty shifts are now operating in the region, carrying out a 24/7 mission. They have all the necessary qualifications to patrol and respond to potential threats.

Recall that during the attack on Ukraine on the night of September 10, 19 drones flew into Polish airspace. Polish air defenses began shooting down aerial targets, but managed to hit only 4 drones.

This was the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine that Russian drones were not only detected on NATO territory, but also successfully shot down. Share

Poland has found the wreckage of 16 drones that crossed the border in various regions of the country. The wreckage of the downed drones was found in 11 settlements in Poland. One of them crashed on the territory of a unit of the Territorial Defense Forces.

At Warsaw's request, NATO invoked Article 4, which allows member states to discuss the situation in the North Atlantic Council.

On September 10, Germany said that the Russian drone attack was not a "navigational error," as Russia is trying to claim. Berlin promised a tough response to the Kremlin in response to the escalation.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the drone attack was a serious threat to peace in Europe and confirmed the deliberate nature of Moscow's actions. He said the incident was the latest in a series of Russian provocations that have been recorded in the Baltic region and on NATO's eastern flank for months.

Also, the chairman of the Bundestag's defense committee, Thomas Rövekamp, called on NATO to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and asked for permission to destroy Russian drones as they approach its airspace.