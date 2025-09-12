Germany decided to "save" 10 billion euros on Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Germany decided to "save" 10 billion euros on Ukraine

Читати українською
Source:  Bild

According to the Bild publication, an internal document of the German Ministry of Defense indicates that the German government approved approximately 10 billion euros less in aid to Ukraine in 2026–2027 than the department requested.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine will receive only 9 billion euros over 2026-2027, falling short of the 15.8 billion euros initially requested, leading to concerns over future military support.
  • The decision raises questions about Germany's commitment to Ukrainian defense and the implications for security in the region.

The document, which was obtained by the media, states that in June the Ministry of Defense submitted to the Ministry of Finance a request for 15.8 billion euros for next year and 12.8 billion euros for 2027 for military support to Ukraine.

However, the authorities approved only 9 billion euros for both years, including 500 million euros that will be returned from the EU fund.

What is important to understand is that the Ministry of Defense currently lacks 10.6 billion euros for urgent and partially already promised defense projects for Ukraine.

To meet the limit of €9 billion in 2026, no additional industrial support for Ukraine is foreseen with contracts concluded in 2026 and expenses from this year. In addition, measures with contracts in 2026 and payments in 2027 had to be partially canceled or adjusted in volume, the document states.

Moreover, it is indicated that the BMVg document does not hide that 9 billion in military aid does not correspond to the ministry's ideas.

The initially declared amount for 2026 and 2027 was significantly higher, the document states.

