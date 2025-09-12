Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on September 12 a “pause” in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. He accused European countries of allegedly obstructing Moscow’s “peace efforts.”

When asked whether the negotiation process between the two countries had reached an impasse, Peskov replied that on this issue "we certainly cannot wear rose-colored glasses" and expect the negotiation process to yield a "lightning result."

The Russian side maintains its readiness to move along the path of peaceful dialogue and peaceful search for ways to resolve the situation, Peskov said, adding that "the Europeans are hindering" peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. Share

Speaking about the work of the negotiating groups, the Kremlin spokesman assured that communication channels have been established, but for now we can talk about a "pause."

There are communication channels, they are established. Our negotiators have the opportunity to communicate through these channels. But for now, it is probably more appropriate to talk about a pause.

Putin's spokesman also cynically said that Russia has never threatened anyone, including European countries, and it is the Europeans who are hindering peace efforts in Ukraine.