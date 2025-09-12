Putin cynically accused Europe of disrupting peace talks between Ukraine and Russia
Category
World
Publication date

Putin cynically accused Europe of disrupting peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

Peskov
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on September 12 a “pause” in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. He accused European countries of allegedly obstructing Moscow’s “peace efforts.”

Points of attention

  • Kremlin accuses European countries of obstructing Moscow's peace efforts in Ukraine negotiations.
  • Putin's refusal to acknowledge threats, information aggression, and Russian interference in Ukrainian affairs is concerning.
  • Spokesman Dmitry Peskov's statements are seen as cynical attempts to deflect blame onto Europe for disagreements.

Peskov accuses Europeans of disrupting peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

When asked whether the negotiation process between the two countries had reached an impasse, Peskov replied that on this issue "we certainly cannot wear rose-colored glasses" and expect the negotiation process to yield a "lightning result."

The Russian side maintains its readiness to move along the path of peaceful dialogue and peaceful search for ways to resolve the situation, Peskov said, adding that "the Europeans are hindering" peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Speaking about the work of the negotiating groups, the Kremlin spokesman assured that communication channels have been established, but for now we can talk about a "pause."

There are communication channels, they are established. Our negotiators have the opportunity to communicate through these channels. But for now, it is probably more appropriate to talk about a pause.

Putin's spokesman also cynically said that Russia has never threatened anyone, including European countries, and it is the Europeans who are hindering peace efforts in Ukraine.

NATO is an instrument of confrontation, not peace and stability, Peskov falsely remarked.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Negotiations in Istanbul. Peskov denied the possibility of Putin's presence
Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Peskov announced the time of Putin and Trump's conversation and cynically praised the US
Peskov
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Peskov stated Putin's readiness to meet with Zelenskyy — under what conditions
Peskov

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?