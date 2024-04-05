German MOD chief says of modernising Bundeswehr before possible war with Russia

Germany will upgrade its army to make it fit for war

The Ministry of Defense of Germany emphasised that "since Russia has called the European peace order into question, a special threat has arisen for Germany and its allies."

The threat situation in Europe has intensified. We face the challenges that arise from this. This includes reforming our Bundeswehr to be optimally positioned, especially in a defensive situation. Boris Pistorius German MOD chief

In particular, a single operational central command will be created, combining the functions of its two predecessors — the command of foreign troops and soldiers on the Federal Republic of Germany territory.

Also, the structure of the German Armed Forces will consist of four types of troops instead of the current three — the traditional army, navy, aviation, as well as a new unit that will operate in the cyber and information space. The cyber unit will be responsible for electronic warfare, cyber operations, intelligence and information infrastructure protection.

In addition, Germany's army will now include an internal security force. In contrast, the Air Force will monitor the health of its aircraft, a function previously carried out by the Defence Ministry.

As Politico points out, there are currently 181,000 servicemen in the German Armed Forces, and by 2031 it is planned to increase the number to 203,000.

What is known about the NATO special mission to help Ukraine

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radosław Sikorski, said that the members of the Alliance agreed on creating a special mission to help Ukraine.

He noted that the mission's goal will be to increase aid to Ukraine, both military and financial.

This does not mean that we are going to war, but it means that now we will be able to use the capabilities of the Alliance for coordination, preparation and planning to support Ukraine in a more coordinated way, Sikorsky explained. Share

He also added that it is planned to conduct more active training for the Ukrainian military on Polish territory.