Germany increases financial support for Ukraine's defense industry — exactly how

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an agreement on the supply of Iris-T air defense systems from Germany over the next three years.

Germany will increase support for Ukraine's defense industry

The Head of State stated this during a press conference following negotiations with the German Minister of Defense.

We are grateful for the supply of Iris-T air defense systems. I will not go into all the details. We understand the supply plan now. This is a plan for the next three years. And this is very important help for us in any case. This does not mean that there will be war for so many years, but still Ukraine, our land and the peace of our people must be protected with high-quality air defense systems. I am grateful that we have an understanding of the implementation of this project for the next three years. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He also emphasized that Germany will increase financial support for Ukraine's defense industry in 2025. In particular, this concerns German investments in the production of long-range drones and missiles.

...This is strong aid, which this year amounts to 7 billion. We are very grateful to the people of Germany for this, for being so with us, for supporting us so much. And today we talked about the fact that aid (to Ukraine — ed.) will continue. There are some things that we are very counting on. In particular, we agreed on additional investments in production, we are talking about both production in Ukraine and Co-Production on the territory of Germany. We are talking about our long-range capabilities: our drones, Ukrainian missile technologies and other long-range capabilities. We are very grateful that funding for relevant things is increasing. Share

As a reminder, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on June 12, where he is holding negotiations on further support for Ukraine.

Germany plans to allocate an additional 1.9 billion euros to support Ukraine this year, including for the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons. The decision has not yet been finalized, but is expected to be approved.

However, the new German government, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, is not currently considering the possibility of supplying long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.