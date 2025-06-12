Germany increases financial support for Ukraine's defense industry — exactly how

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an agreement on the supply of Iris-T air defense systems from Germany over the next three years.
Points of attention
- Germany and Ukraine have reached an agreement for the supply of Iris-T air defense systems over the next three years, enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- Germany plans to boost financial support for Ukraine's defense industry in 2025, with a focus on investing in the production of drones and missiles.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the significance of high-quality air defense systems to safeguard Ukraine's territory and national security.
Germany will increase support for Ukraine's defense industry
The Head of State stated this during a press conference following negotiations with the German Minister of Defense.
He also emphasized that Germany will increase financial support for Ukraine's defense industry in 2025. In particular, this concerns German investments in the production of long-range drones and missiles.
As a reminder, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on June 12, where he is holding negotiations on further support for Ukraine.
Germany plans to allocate an additional 1.9 billion euros to support Ukraine this year, including for the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons. The decision has not yet been finalized, but is expected to be approved.
However, the new German government, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, is not currently considering the possibility of supplying long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-