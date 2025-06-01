Germany is lobbying for a new approach to confiscating Russian assets

The team of German leader Friedrich Merz is calling on all its allies to discuss the issue of confiscating Russian assets more thoroughly, given that Russia refuses to end the war and is intensifying terror against Ukraine.

What Germany offers the Allies

The statement on this occasion was made by the Chief of Staff of the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Torsten Frei.

As the latter noted, the confiscation of frozen Russian assets is necessary, given the large-scale damage and human suffering that Russia is inflicting on Ukraine.

"We are now experiencing the heaviest bombing since the beginning of the war. Therefore, it is only right that Russian money be used for necessary defense measures," Fry added.

Against this background, he also commented on the arguments against such a decision.

For example, it is said that confiscation could affect foreign investments in the EU or Germany.