Germany is lobbying for a new approach to confiscating Russian assets
What Germany offers the Allies
The team of German leader Friedrich Merz is calling on all its allies to discuss the issue of confiscating Russian assets more thoroughly, given that Russia refuses to end the war and is intensifying terror against Ukraine.

  • The international community is urged to respond appropriately to Russia's intensifying aggression and support Germany's proposal to utilize confiscated assets for necessary defense measures.
  • Friedrich Merz's team is emphasizing the need for collective action to prevent Russia from further destabilizing the region and playing with global security.

The statement on this occasion was made by the Chief of Staff of the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Torsten Frei.

As the latter noted, the confiscation of frozen Russian assets is necessary, given the large-scale damage and human suffering that Russia is inflicting on Ukraine.

"We are now experiencing the heaviest bombing since the beginning of the war. Therefore, it is only right that Russian money be used for necessary defense measures," Fry added.

Against this background, he also commented on the arguments against such a decision.

For example, it is said that confiscation could affect foreign investments in the EU or Germany.

"It is not possible to make a clear-cut decision. But we are in a situation where I say: we must consider the issue of Russian state funds even more carefully than before. We cannot allow Russia to play with all of us," emphasized Friedrich Merz's advisor.

