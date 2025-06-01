Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy submitted his resignation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy submitted his resignation

What is known about Drapaty's decision?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On June 1, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatiy, officially announced that he had submitted his resignation. It is important to understand that this happened after the Russian army launched a missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As of 12:50, 12 people were killed and more than 60 were injured.

Points of attention

  • Drapatiy highlighted the importance of accountability, learning from mistakes, and fostering a culture of honor and responsibility within the army to ensure development and victory.
  • The resignation reflects Drapatiy's commitment to upholding high standards of leadership and ensuring the safety and well-being of soldiers under his command.

What is known about Drapaty's decision?

This is a conscious step, dictated by my personal sense of responsibility for the tragedy at the 239th training ground, which resulted in the deaths of our soldiers. As a commander, I was unable to fully ensure the execution of my orders. I did not pressure, did not convince, did not change the attitude towards a person in the ranks. This is my responsibility.

Mykhailo Drapaty

Mykhailo Drapaty

Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Against the backdrop of recent tragic events, Drapatiy reminded that the behavior of soldiers matters, but the main responsibility always lies with the command.

According to the commander, blanket responsibility and impunity are poison for the army.

I tried to eradicate it from the Land Forces. But if tragedies are repeated, it means that my efforts were not enough. We have no right to live in a system that does not learn. If we do not draw conclusions, do not change our attitude towards the service, do not admit our mistakes, we are doomed. Without personal responsibility, there is no development. Without development, there is no victory.

Mykhailo Drapatiy also officially confirmed that he initiated an investigation into all the circumstances of the tragedy: the actions of the commanders, the condition of the shelters, and the effectiveness of the warning systems.

All victims are being helped. But no amount of verification will bring back those we have lost. We will not win this war unless we build an army where honor is not a word, but a deed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked a training unit of the Ground Forces — many dead and wounded
Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ground Forces made an important statement
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskyy identified the main goals
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy named Ukraine's key goals in the negotiations
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Historic special operation. How the SBU carried out a highly complex attack on Russian airfields
How the SBU prepared for the special operation "Website"

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?