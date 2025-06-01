Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy submitted his resignation

On June 1, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatiy, officially announced that he had submitted his resignation. It is important to understand that this happened after the Russian army launched a missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As of 12:50, 12 people were killed and more than 60 were injured.

What is known about Drapaty's decision?

This is a conscious step, dictated by my personal sense of responsibility for the tragedy at the 239th training ground, which resulted in the deaths of our soldiers. As a commander, I was unable to fully ensure the execution of my orders. I did not pressure, did not convince, did not change the attitude towards a person in the ranks. This is my responsibility. Mykhailo Drapaty Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Against the backdrop of recent tragic events, Drapatiy reminded that the behavior of soldiers matters, but the main responsibility always lies with the command.

According to the commander, blanket responsibility and impunity are poison for the army.

I tried to eradicate it from the Land Forces. But if tragedies are repeated, it means that my efforts were not enough. We have no right to live in a system that does not learn. If we do not draw conclusions, do not change our attitude towards the service, do not admit our mistakes, we are doomed. Without personal responsibility, there is no development. Without development, there is no victory. Share

Mykhailo Drapatiy also officially confirmed that he initiated an investigation into all the circumstances of the tragedy: the actions of the commanders, the condition of the shelters, and the effectiveness of the warning systems.