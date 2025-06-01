Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy submitted his resignation

On June 1, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatiy, officially announced that he had submitted his resignation. It is important to understand that this happened after the Russian army launched a missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As of 12:50, 12 people were killed and more than 60 were injured.
Points of attention
- Drapatiy highlighted the importance of accountability, learning from mistakes, and fostering a culture of honor and responsibility within the army to ensure development and victory.
- The resignation reflects Drapatiy's commitment to upholding high standards of leadership and ensuring the safety and well-being of soldiers under his command.
What is known about Drapaty's decision?
Against the backdrop of recent tragic events, Drapatiy reminded that the behavior of soldiers matters, but the main responsibility always lies with the command.
According to the commander, blanket responsibility and impunity are poison for the army.
Mykhailo Drapatiy also officially confirmed that he initiated an investigation into all the circumstances of the tragedy: the actions of the commanders, the condition of the shelters, and the effectiveness of the warning systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-