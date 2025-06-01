Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskyy identified the main goals

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the tasks he gave to members of his team ahead of negotiations with Russia to end the war. As is known, a new round is due to take place on June 2 in Istanbul.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of high-level meetings to address crucial issues, with the aim of achieving reliable peace for Ukraine.
- The negotiations highlight the ongoing efforts of Ukraine to defend its independence, state, and people through a combination of defense, active actions, and diplomacy.
Zelenskyy named Ukraine's key goals in the negotiations
According to the head of state, on June 1, he heard reports from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the General Staff, intelligence, and the Security Service of Ukraine.
Against this background, the Ukrainian leader named Ukraine's key goals during the negotiations in Istanbul:
The first is a complete and unconditional ceasefire;
The second is the release of prisoners;
The third is the return of abducted children.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, in order to return reliable and lasting peace to Ukraine, it is necessary to prepare a meeting at the highest level.
