Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskyy identified the main goals

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the tasks he gave to members of his team ahead of negotiations with Russia to end the war. As is known, a new round is due to take place on June 2 in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy named Ukraine's key goals in the negotiations

According to the head of state, on June 1, he heard reports from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the General Staff, intelligence, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Our defense, our active actions and our diplomacy. We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state and our people. I have set out the tasks for the near future. I have also set out the positions before the meeting in Istanbul on Monday. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader named Ukraine's key goals during the negotiations in Istanbul:

The first is a complete and unconditional ceasefire;

The second is the release of prisoners;

The third is the return of abducted children.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, in order to return reliable and lasting peace to Ukraine, it is necessary to prepare a meeting at the highest level.