Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskyy identified the main goals

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy named Ukraine's key goals in the negotiations
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the tasks he gave to members of his team ahead of negotiations with Russia to end the war. As is known, a new round is due to take place on June 2 in Istanbul.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of high-level meetings to address crucial issues, with the aim of achieving reliable peace for Ukraine.
  • The negotiations highlight the ongoing efforts of Ukraine to defend its independence, state, and people through a combination of defense, active actions, and diplomacy.

According to the head of state, on June 1, he heard reports from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the General Staff, intelligence, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Our defense, our active actions and our diplomacy. We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state and our people. I have set out the tasks for the near future. I have also set out the positions before the meeting in Istanbul on Monday.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader named Ukraine's key goals during the negotiations in Istanbul:

  • The first is a complete and unconditional ceasefire;

  • The second is the release of prisoners;

  • The third is the return of abducted children.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, in order to return reliable and lasting peace to Ukraine, it is necessary to prepare a meeting at the highest level.

"Only leaders can resolve key issues. Our delegation on Monday will be headed by Rustem Umerov," the president emphasized.

