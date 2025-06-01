What Ukraine will offer Russia in Istanbul — insider data

According to Reuters, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team will present Russia with a plan to achieve a lasting peaceful settlement during negotiations with Russia.
- The proposed agreement sets the current front line as the starting point for negotiations on the territorial issue.
- Expectations are high for active collaboration between Kyiv, Moscow, Washington, and Brussels to end the war and achieve lasting peace.
What is Ukraine going to Istanbul with?
As journalists managed to learn, the plan of Zelensky's team provides for a complete ceasefire for a period of at least 30 days.
After this, the exchange of prisoners according to the "all for all" formula and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia should begin.
A meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled to follow.
In addition, Kyiv is counting on the fact that, together with Moscow, Washington, and Brussels, active work will begin on agreeing on the conditions under which the Kremlin may agree to finally end the war.
Moreover, Ukraine's plan states that the starting point for negotiations on the territorial issue should be the current front line.
