Germany promised to transfer about 100 guided missiles for IRIS-T to Ukraine
Ukraine
Publication date

IRIS-T
Source:  online.ua

Germany will soon transfer about 100 guided missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine.

  • Germany is set to transfer approximately 100 guided missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine, enhancing the country's defense capabilities.
  • Ukraine will benefit from the latest IRIS-T guided missiles courtesy of Germany's continued military support.
  • The German mission to NATO has confirmed the forthcoming delivery of 100 IRIS-T guided missiles to Ukraine, emphasizing the country's commitment to assisting Ukraine.
  • Germany's continuous support to Ukraine includes equipment and military training, with the recent promise of missile transfers symbolizing ongoing collaboration between the two nations.
  • Prior to the latest promise, Germany had already provided Ukraine with 6 IRIS-T SLM and 5 IRIS-T SLS systems, showcasing a longstanding commitment to aiding Ukraine's military efforts.

Ukraine will receive missiles for IRIS-T from Germany

This was reported on the social network X by the German mission to NATO following the meeting of the Contact Group on Military Assistance to Ukraine.

Future support to Ukraine in the form of equipment and military training was confirmed at today's UDCG meeting with the participation of over 50 countries. Germany will continue to play an important role in this support and has announced the delivery of around 100 IRIS-T guided missiles to Ukraine in the near future.

Recall that Germany previously transferred 6 IRIS-T SLM and 5 IRIS-T SLS systems to Ukraine. These are the latest systems that Germany began transferring to Kyiv even before they entered service with the Bundeswehr.

