Germany promised to transfer about 100 guided missiles for IRIS-T to Ukraine

Germany will soon transfer about 100 guided missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine.
Points of attention
Ukraine will receive missiles for IRIS-T from Germany
This was reported on the social network X by the German mission to NATO following the meeting of the Contact Group on Military Assistance to Ukraine.
Future support for #Ukraine in the form of materiel and military training was confirmed at today's #UDCG meeting of over 50 nations.— Germany at NATO (@GermanyNATO) February 12, 2025
🇩🇪 will continue to play an important role in this support and announced the delivery of around 100 IRIS-T guided missiles to 🇺🇦 shortly. pic.twitter.com/ci8zQE1Rbp
Future support to Ukraine in the form of equipment and military training was confirmed at today's UDCG meeting with the participation of over 50 countries. Germany will continue to play an important role in this support and has announced the delivery of around 100 IRIS-T guided missiles to Ukraine in the near future.
Recall that Germany previously transferred 6 IRIS-T SLM and 5 IRIS-T SLS systems to Ukraine. These are the latest systems that Germany began transferring to Kyiv even before they entered service with the Bundeswehr.
