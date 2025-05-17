"Gideon's Chariot". Israel launches new military operation against militants in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said Hamas had agreed to return to the negotiating table for the release of hostages after the Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale operation in Gaza dubbed "Gideon's Chariot."

IDF announces start of Operation Gideon's Chariot in Gaza

With the start of Operation Gideon's Chariot in Gaza, which is being carried out with great force by the IDF command, the Hamas delegation in Doha announced its return to negotiations on the release of the hostages, contrary to the position of refusal they had held until that moment.

Katz stressed that Hamas returned to negotiations without Israel's resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, "which are not necessary," and without a ceasefire.

The heroism of IDF soldiers, the unity of the people, and the determination of the political leadership increase the chances of the hostages being returned.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces announced the start of the first phase of a large-scale operation in Gaza called "Gideon's Chariot".

Over the past 24 hours, the IDF has launched large-scale attacks and mobilized forces to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip, as part of the first steps of Operation Gideon's Chariot and the expansion of the Gaza campaign, to achieve all the goals of the war in Gaza, including the release of hostages and the defeat of Hamas. Share

The Israeli military added that it continues to act to protect Israeli citizens and achieve war objectives.

According to Israeli officials, the operation aims to "conquer" Gaza and hold the territory, relocate Palestinian civilians to the south of the strip, strike Hamas and prevent the terrorist group from taking control of humanitarian aid supplies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 14 that Israel will never stop the war in Gaza until Hamas militants are destroyed.