"Golden Trump". The US will issue a commemorative coin in violation of the law

The Federal Art Commission has approved the design of a 24-karat gold commemorative coin featuring Donald Trump, dedicated to celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.
Points of attention
- The Federal Art Commission has approved the design of a 24-karat gold commemorative coin featuring Donald Trump to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, despite it being against the law to depict a living president on U.S. currency.
- The decision to produce the coin was passed without objection by the US Arts Commission, whose members were appointed by Trump earlier in the year, raising questions about conflicts of interest.
Gold coin with Trump image violates US law
The vote of the US Arts Commission, whose members were appointed by Trump earlier this year, passed without objection.
This decision allowed the United States Mint to begin production of the coin, the size and denomination of which are still being discussed.
According to the publication, federal law prohibits depicting a living president on US currency.
However, Megan Sullivan, the Mint's acting director of design management, said the Treasury Secretary has the authority to authorize the minting and issuance of certain coins.
As far as I understand, the Minister of Finance presented this and other projects to the president, and it was his choice.
She presented the final design for the coin at the commission's March 19 meeting and said Trump approved it.
The upper half of the coin features the inscription Liberty in a slightly curved shape. Directly below are the dates "1776" and "2026." At the bottom are the words In God We Trust, with seven stars on one side and six stars on the other.
The reverse depicts a bald eagle in flight, with the words "United States of America" on the right and the motto E Pluribus Unum on the left.
Sullivan said the coin will be produced in a "very limited edition," but the number has not yet been determined. Some commissioners noted Trump's penchant for big things as they pushed for the largest-sized coin, The Guardian reports.
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