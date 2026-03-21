"Golden Trump". The US will issue a commemorative coin in violation of the law

The Federal Art Commission has approved the design of a 24-karat gold commemorative coin featuring Donald Trump, dedicated to celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Gold coin with Trump image violates US law

The vote of the US Arts Commission, whose members were appointed by Trump earlier this year, passed without objection.

This decision allowed the United States Mint to begin production of the coin, the size and denomination of which are still being discussed.

“As we approach our 250th anniversary (ed. — July 4), we are pleased to produce coins that embody the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no more symbolic profile for the obverse of such coins than that of our current President, Donald J. Trump,” said U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach. Share

According to the publication, federal law prohibits depicting a living president on US currency.

However, Megan Sullivan, the Mint's acting director of design management, said the Treasury Secretary has the authority to authorize the minting and issuance of certain coins.

As far as I understand, the Minister of Finance presented this and other projects to the president, and it was his choice.

She presented the final design for the coin at the commission's March 19 meeting and said Trump approved it.

The obverse of the coin depicts Trump in a suit and tie with a stern expression, leaning forward, his fists resting on what appears to be a table. Share

The upper half of the coin features the inscription Liberty in a slightly curved shape. Directly below are the dates "1776" and "2026." At the bottom are the words In God We Trust, with seven stars on one side and six stars on the other.

The reverse depicts a bald eagle in flight, with the words "United States of America" on the right and the motto E Pluribus Unum on the left.

Sullivan said the coin will be produced in a "very limited edition," but the number has not yet been determined. Some commissioners noted Trump's penchant for big things as they pushed for the largest-sized coin, The Guardian reports.