Good plan. What will happen to Kamala Harris after the election defeat

As journalists managed to find out, after the failure of the presidential elections, the vice president of the USA Kamala Harris can become a judge of the Supreme Court.

Kamala Harris can change the field of activity

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, 70, may retire from the Supreme Court, according to attorney Bacary Sellers, a longtime Democratic member of the House of Representatives.

What is important to understand is that this will give White House chief Joe Biden the opportunity to propose Kamala Harris for the position.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the current vice president of the United States was previously the district attorney of San Francisco and the attorney general of California.

The appointment of a lawyer without judicial experience to the court is unusual, but not unique. At one time, ex-president Barack Obama nominated Elena Kagan, who also did not have such experience, to the post of Supreme Court judge, writes the editors of the publication. Share

As Bakary Sellers points out, this is actually a very interesting idea, but the President of the United States needs to make this decision quickly before Donald Trump returns to the White House.

I think this is actually a very good plan. I think this is what should happen, the lawyer emphasized. Share

How Harris commented on her defeat

According to the politician, she recognizes the election results and the victory of her opponent, Donald Trump.

In addition, Kamala Harris has publicly vowed to continue the fight — presumably hinting at further involvement in the country's political life.

During a speech outside Howard University in Washington, she said that the result of the US presidential election was not "what we wanted and what we fought for."