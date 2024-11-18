The Greek Navy has continued naval exercises in the Gulf of Laconia for another 4 months, which is an attempt to prevent Russian transshipment of oil products in this area.

What is known about Greece's attempts to prevent Russia from transshipment of oil products near its own coast

It is noted that the military maneuvers, which were supposed to be completed on November 15, have now been extended until mid-March next year.

The Laconian Bay has become a place of constant transshipment of oil products by old tankers with a number of ships of the Russian shadow fleet.

In May, Athens announced that it would conduct naval exercises in the region, barring the passage of commercial vessels.

Transshipment of Russian oil near the coast of Greece

The government has previously said the exercises are aimed at stopping the transshipment of cargo, which the global shipping watchdog believes poses a threat to safety at sea.

As a result, transshipment of Russian oil moved to other places, in particular to the Mediterranean, Red Sea and near the coast of West Africa.

What is known about Russia's use of a shadow fleet to sell oil to circumvent sanctions

The European Union plans to introduce sanctions against the "shadow fleet" of Russia. Such restrictions will be included in the next package of sanctions.

EU member states are still negotiating the details of the sanctions, as they must be approved unanimously. The publication points out that in recent months it has become increasingly difficult for the EU to approve sanctions packages, as Hungary often uses its veto power.

The package of sanctions is expected to include restrictions against individuals involved in the trade, as several rounds of US, UK and EU sanctions have already hit dozens of tankers, as well as ships and services used to transport Russian oil.