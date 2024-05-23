Group of EU countries oppose imposing sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet
Group of EU countries oppose imposing sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet

Tanker
Source:  The Financial Times

Greece, Cyprus and Malta oppose the introduction of EU sanctions against the ships of the Russian "shadow fleet", which the aggressor country uses to circumvent the price limit for the sale of oil introduced by Western countries.

Why are some EU countries against sanctions against the ships of the Russian shadow fleet?

It is noted that on May 22, the diplomats of the EU countries discussed the content of the new sanctions package against Russia due to the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine.

Measures in the new package of sanctions include a ban on re-exporting Russian liquefied natural gas.

According to two publication interlocutors, there are currently disagreements regarding the measures that are expected to be implemented.

According to the representatives of Greece, Cyprus, and Malta, the new restrictions against the ships of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" will only lead to shipping operators beginning to act even more opaquely to hide it.

Ultimately, this could lead to a large-scale environmental disaster.

Individual sanctions against more than 100 people involved in the deportation of Ukrainians from occupied territories and the production of weapons are also included in the proposed package, along with anti-circumvention measures aimed at closing loopholes in current sanctions.

What is known about EU sanctions against Belarus

The EU plans to increase sanctions against the self-proclaimed regime of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko as the Kremlin continues to import luxury cars and luxury goods with the help of Belarus.

The new sanctions will ban exports to and through Belarus of technologies and goods that can be used for military purposes and liquefied natural gas.

The EU will also stop importing diamonds from Belarus.

If the new sanctions are approved, their main goal will be to limit the flow of sales of luxury cars to Belarus, which then go to Russia.

