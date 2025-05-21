GRU special operation. Britain exposed Russia's cyber campaign against foreign support for Ukraine

The United Kingdom, along with 10 allied countries, announced the exposure of a Russian intelligence cyber campaign targeting organizations, including those involved in providing foreign aid to Ukraine.
Britain exposes Russia's cyber campaign against foreign support for Ukraine
This is stated in a statement by the British National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), which is part of the Royal Military and Civilian Command (GCHQ).
The report notes that military unit 26165 of Russia's GRU has been conducting a malicious cyber campaign against government and private organizations since 2022.
This included attacks on organizations involved in coordinating, transporting, and providing support to Ukraine, as well as organizations in the defense sector, IT services, the maritime sector, airports, ports, and air traffic control systems in many NATO member countries.
Unit 26165, also known as APT 28, was able to gain access to the networks of cyberattack victims, using a combination of methods including credential harvesting, phishing, and exploiting Microsoft Exchange mailbox permissions.
The NCSC warning was signed by the United States, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France, and the Netherlands.
Countries have called on organizations that may be at risk to take immediate steps to protect themselves.
