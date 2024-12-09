Hackers tried to attack defense enterprises of Ukraine

Hacker group UAC-0185 attempted to attack Ukrainian defense enterprises, as well as the Security and Defense Forces. Hackers used phishing emails for this.
Points of attention
- Hacker group UAC-0185 tried to attack Ukrainian defense enterprises through phishing emails, disguising them as official messages from the Ukrainian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.
- The hacker group UAC-0185 is known for its activity of stealing messenger credentials and trying to penetrate military systems.
- This attack represents a threat to Ukraine's cyber security and requires increased measures to protect defense structures against such attacks.
- Public services are already taking measures to eliminate the consequences of the attack and prevent similar incidents in the future.
- Be careful when receiving unsolicited emails and check them for signs of fraud to avoid possible computer infections.
What is known about the hacker attack on Ukrainian defense enterprises
As reported in the State Intelligence Service, the hackers disguised their letters as official messages on behalf of the Ukrainian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.
The text referred to an invitation to the conference, which took place on December 5 and was dedicated to the compliance of the products of the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine with NATO technical standards.
What is known about the hacker group UAC-0185
This hacker group has been active since at least 2022.
The main goal of his attacks is to steal the credentials of Signal, Telegram, and WhatsApp messengers, as well as access to DELTA, TENETA, and Nettle military systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-