Hackers tried to attack defense enterprises of Ukraine

Hacker group UAC-0185 attempted to attack Ukrainian defense enterprises, as well as the Security and Defense Forces. Hackers used phishing emails for this.

What is known about the hacker attack on Ukrainian defense enterprises

As reported in the State Intelligence Service, the hackers disguised their letters as official messages on behalf of the Ukrainian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The text referred to an invitation to the conference, which took place on December 5 and was dedicated to the compliance of the products of the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine with NATO technical standards.

The email contained a hyperlink with the text 'The attachment contains important information for your participation'. Clicking on this link and opening the attached files could lead to computer infection, the department said.

What is known about the hacker group UAC-0185

This hacker group has been active since at least 2022.

The main goal of his attacks is to steal the credentials of Signal, Telegram, and WhatsApp messengers, as well as access to DELTA, TENETA, and Nettle military systems.

Less often, the group uses cyber attacks to gain unauthorized remote access to the computers of employees of defense enterprises and representatives of the security and defense forces, — adds the State Intelligence Service

