Without Internet and online broadcasting. Hackers attacked the largest media holding of the Russian Federation

Hackers launched a cyber attack on the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VDTRK). In particular, as a result, online broadcasting and internal services do not work, there is no Internet and telephony.

What is known about the hacker attack on VDTRK

According to rosZMI, the main propaganda TV channels: "Russia 1" and "Russia 24", "Russia Culture", RTR "Planeta" and more than 20 others stopped broadcasting online from the very morning.

This is for a long time. I heard that everything was wiped from the servers, including backups. They work in avral from 06:00 in the morning. The problem, as I understood, is very serious, and recovery will take a long time, — said the interlocutor of the publication.

Another Russian journalist reported that the entire Rossii 1 news complex has been down since 05:00 in the morning. The central controller and all servers "flew".

Users in the Russian Federation also cannot access the online broadcasts of the TV channels "Russia 1" and "Russia 24", while digital television broadcasting works without interruptions.

Technical problems also occurred on the websites of regional TV companies belonging to the VDTRK.

VDTRK confirmed an "unprecedented hacker attack" on its online services. At the same time, the press service claims that the work of the media holding "has not been significantly damaged" and "everything is working normally."

According to sources, responsibility for the attack was claimed by the anonymous pro-Ukrainian hacker group "Sudo rm-RF", which has repeatedly attacked the Russian Federation.

What is known about the results of GUR cyber operations

On September 7, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked a number of Russian resources involved in the production of weapons.

As noted, enterprises that manufacture elements for the radio-electronic base, other spare parts for Russian weapons, and metal processing equipment came under attack.

The resources of companies involved in the development of military infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation were also affected.

Among them are "SMKomplekt EK", "KristElCom", "KonturNIIRS", "Chip-Prof", "Chelyabinsk Industrial Modernization Plant", "Sibinstrument", "Smetka.ru" and a number of others.

Also, on September 12, the GUR carried out a DDOS attack on the largest banks of the Russian Federation, which led to disruptions in the operation of banking systems. In particular, the attack led to disruptions in the services of the following banks:

Bank of Russia;

Gas bank;

Tinkoff Bank.

As a result of a hacker attack, the operation of the payment system of fast payments of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation was disrupted.