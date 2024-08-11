The campaign headquarters of former US President Donald Trump said that hackers gained access to campaign emails.

What is known about the hacking of Trump's mail

Stephen Chung, a representative of the Trump campaign, blamed the hack on foreign sources hostile to the United States.

These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States with the aim of disrupting the 2024 elections and wreaking havoc on our democratic process, Chung said.

He pointed to a recent report released by Microsoft that Iranian operatives have stepped up their efforts to influence and monitor the US presidential election.

Subsequently, a new Microsoft report found that Iranian hackers hacked the account of a top US presidential campaign official in June 2024, coinciding with President Trump's choice of vice presidential nominee.

Iranians know that President Trump will end their reign of terror just as he did in his first four years in the White House. Any media or news agency that reprints documents or internal communications is doing the will of America's enemies and doing exactly what they want, the campaign representative added.

What's wrong with Trump's peace plan for Ukraine

According to Atlantic Council analyst Ian Brzezinski, Republican Donald Trump's team is debating the so-called "peace plan" to end the criminal war against Ukraine launched by Russia.

Brzezinski notes that currently a broad group of republicans advocates ending the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine exclusively on Kyiv's terms.

At the same time, the analyst emphasized that Trump deliberately avoids specifics regarding his own proposals for ending Russia's war against Ukraine and uses only general statements.

There is a lot of speculation about what Trump will do. For example, what can threaten the Russians: if you do not stop, we will arm the Ukrainians to the teeth, and you will lose. And then the same goes for the Ukrainians: if you don't stop, we will stop financing you. Trump himself did not say anything like that, Brzezinski comments on statements in the media attributed to Trump.

According to the analyst, such an approach will be a big mistake, which will actually lead to the defeat of Ukraine and its loss of territorial integrity.

Brzezinski warns that this will only encourage the Kremlin to further aggression against Ukraine.