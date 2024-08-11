The campaign headquarters of former US President Donald Trump said that hackers gained access to campaign emails.
Points of attention
- Hackers breached Trump's headquarters email, gaining access to campaign emails.
- A representative of the election campaign accused foreign sources of hacking to interfere in the 2024 election.
- The headquarters assumed that Iranian officials were involved in the theft and distribution of confidential internal documents.
What is known about the hacking of Trump's mail
Stephen Chung, a representative of the Trump campaign, blamed the hack on foreign sources hostile to the United States.
He pointed to a recent report released by Microsoft that Iranian operatives have stepped up their efforts to influence and monitor the US presidential election.
Subsequently, a new Microsoft report found that Iranian hackers hacked the account of a top US presidential campaign official in June 2024, coinciding with President Trump's choice of vice presidential nominee.
What's wrong with Trump's peace plan for Ukraine
According to Atlantic Council analyst Ian Brzezinski, Republican Donald Trump's team is debating the so-called "peace plan" to end the criminal war against Ukraine launched by Russia.
Brzezinski notes that currently a broad group of republicans advocates ending the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine exclusively on Kyiv's terms.
At the same time, the analyst emphasized that Trump deliberately avoids specifics regarding his own proposals for ending Russia's war against Ukraine and uses only general statements.
According to the analyst, such an approach will be a big mistake, which will actually lead to the defeat of Ukraine and its loss of territorial integrity.
Brzezinski warns that this will only encourage the Kremlin to further aggression against Ukraine.
