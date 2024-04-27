Ukrainian defenders attacked one of the newest Russian Podlyot radar stations. Its value is more than 5 million dollars.

How the HUR attacked the Russians' precious radar

The "Gusy-9" HUR group together with servicemen of the 15th Black Forest Obrary discovered and hit the Russian 48Я6 K-1 "Podlyot" radar.

The antenna-feeder installation and the diesel station supplying the complex were attacked.

According to intelligence, "Podlyot" is a relatively new Russian radar. It began to be supplied to the Russian army in 2015. The cost of the station is more than 700 million rubles or more than 5 million dollars.

This system was used by the enemy to detect and transmit target coordinates to the Russian S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,124 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed:

tanks — 7,268 (+6) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 13,971 (+14) units;

artillery systems — 11,905 (+38) units;

RSZV — 1049 units;

air defense equipment — 775 (+3) units;

aircraft — 348 units;

helicopters — 325 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 9485 (+24) units;

cruise missiles — 2124 (+5) units;

ships/boats — 26 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 16,019 (+35) units;

special equipment - 1968 (+6) units.