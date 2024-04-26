DIU posts footage of Russian Ka-32 helicopter destroying at air base in Moscow

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported the destruction of a Russian Ka-32 helicopter on the night of April 26 at the Ostafyevo airfield in Moscow.

The GUR reported that on the night of April 26, 2024, a Ka-32 multi-purpose enemy helicopter was destroyed at the Ostafyevo airfield of the Russian MOD in Moscow.

According to intelligence, the airfield belongs to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and is operated jointly with the Gazpromavia company, which is part of JSC Gazprom.

The destroyed unit of aviation equipment was used by the aggressor state in the interests of the Moscow aviation center, in particular, to support the operations of the Russian army of occupation.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Russian Federation has lost 325 of its helicopters and 348 aircraft in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion

DIU operations on the territory of the Russian Federation

On April 17, the DIU reported that a Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed in Russian Samara, which the occupiers were using to transport weapons and personnel for the war in Ukraine.

On April 17, 2024, an Mi-8 transport helicopter was destroyed at the Kryazh airfield in the city of Samara. The aggressor used the specified helicopter in the war against Ukraine to transport weapons and personnel, the message said.