Hamas leader Ismail Haniya was killed in Tehran

One of the leaders of the Palestinian group Hamas, Ismail Haniya, was killed on July 31 in the capital of Iran.

What is known about the murder of Ismail Khaniya

As reported by the mass media with reference to the statement of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Ismail Hania was killed during an "Israeli raid" on his residence in Tehran on the morning of July 31.

After this incident, he and one of his bodyguards died.

روابط عمومی کل سپاه: آقای دکتر #اسماعیل_هنیه رئیس دفتر سیاسی حماس و یکی از محافظان وی در اثر اصابت قرار گرفتن محل اقامت آنان در تهران به شهادت رسیدند pic.twitter.com/sYjJPv5YXU — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 31, 2024

CNN writes that in a separate statement, Hamas said that Haniya was killed during an "Israeli raid on his residence" in Tehran after he attended the inauguration of the Iranian president.

Israel itself has not yet commented on the information. However, Hamas accused Israel of killing Haniya in an airstrike in Iran.

What is known about Ismail Haniya

Haniya, 62, was the long-time political leader of Hamas. In 2004, he was appointed a member of the secret "collective leadership", and in 2006 - the prime minister of the Palestinian Authority.

In 2017, he became the leader of the group — and soon after was named a "designated global terrorist" by the United States.

Over the years, he has participated in peace talks with former US President Jimmy Carter and met with other world leaders, including Qatar's Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Chinese diplomat Wang Kejian earlier this year.

According to Hamas, three of Gania's sons and four of his grandchildren were killed in April as a result of Israeli airstrikes.

At the time, Haniya, who was in Qatar, insisted that their deaths would not affect negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of the hostages.