Israel struck the leader of Hamas, killing dozens and wounding hundreds

army of Israel
Source:  Associated Press

At least 90 civilians, including children, were killed as a result of the Israeli army's massive attack on southern Gaza. It is also known about 300 wounded.

Points of attention

  • Official Tel Aviv claims that it was an attempt to eliminate the leader of Hamas, and no one could have predicted the scale of the tragedy.
  • Palestinian doctors report hundreds of wounded under the rubble.
  • The leader of Israel admitted that he had no reliable evidence of the elimination of the leaders of Hamas.

Israel tried to eliminate the leader of Hamas, but hit civilians

According to official Tel Aviv, it was an operation to eliminate one of the leaders of Hamas, Muhammad Deif.

However, Western journalists draw attention to the fact that this attack by the IDF (army of Israel - ed.) was one of the deadliest in the entire war.

According to the latest data, more than 40 bodies were found in the overcrowded Nasser Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli attack included several powerful blows.

According to Palestinian doctors, the victims were under the rubble and on the roads, and the ambulance crews could not reach them, the report says.

How Israel itself comments on this strike

The leadership of the IDF continues to assure that "terrorists were hiding among civilians", which is why the consequences of the strike are so fatal.

According to another official, the strike was carried out on a fenced area that was under the control of Hamas.

Official Tel Aviv claims that it was not a tent city, but an operational complex. An insider told reporters that the strike was accurate.

Instead, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu officially admitted that "there is still no absolute certainty" that Deif and another Hamas leader, Rafa Salama, had been killed.

Israel believes that Deif and the top Hamas official in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, are the masterminds behind the October 7 attack that killed around 1,200 people in southern Israel and sparked a war between Israel and Hamas.


Israel Defense Forces

