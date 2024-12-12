"He became a hostage of his position." Marcus explained why he hid the truth about the "Magura" command — video

On December 11, the former chief sergeant of the 47th OMBr "Magura" Valery Markus spoke frankly about the brigade's problems and conflict situations with the then commander Ivan Shalamaga. So far, the soldier has posted the fourth part of the video, in which he explained why he was actually silent about the problems in the command.

Marcus forced himself to remain silent for the sake of the brigade and the success of Ukraine's counteroffensive

The former chief sergeant of the 47th OMBr "Magura" Valery Markus told about this in a new video, which was called "Part Four: Acceptance".

In the video, Marcus said that all this time, not only he, but also the whole team forced themselves to believe that in fact the command, especially Sack, were all decent people who simply grew up in such an environment that taught them to act like this and still can get better.

We convinced ourselves of this so that it would be easier for us to convince our soldiers that we have a worthy command that will plan everything well, will never forget about us, will take care of us. And that the life of a soldier is first of all for Sak Oleksandr Oleksandrovich. For the sake of the brigade's well-being, we were ready to doubt. Valery Marcus Former chief sergeant of the 47th OMBr "Magura"

According to the soldier, this period was the most difficult for him in terms of morale.

In my eyes, Sak cemented the path of transformation of "Magura" from a place that people dream of being in contact with, a place where, just in case, people know that the commander will always take care of them - to a place from which people want to escape to an ordinary scoop mechanized brigade, but with American technology.

At the same time, Marcus could not publicly declare that everything he had publicly declared turned out to be false, because a counteroffensive was about to take place. An event that can decide the fate of our country.

If I say that everything turned out to be untrue, it will reduce the amount of investment in the brigade and our fighters will be worse equipped. If the real state of affairs is known, it will reduce the number of volunteers for us, which will weaken our units and the risk of their destruction will increase. This will lead to an even greater outflow of people from the brigade, which will weaken us even more. Valery Marcus Former chief sergeant of the 47th OMBr "Magura"

According to Valery Markus, the truth in general would lead to a decrease in the combat capability of the military unit and the risk of death of our fighters would increase.

The thought that I had failed the people who trusted me tore me apart from the inside. Responsibility to people, the only thing that kept me on my feet at that time, forced me to get up every morning and do something. And this was the morale of the entire team with which "Magura" started.

Marcus pointed out that they didn't want to be there, they didn't want to be around these people, they didn't want to help them destroy what they were building, they didn't want to let them make a career out of their reputation, but they made a choice.

They decided to remain silent and try with all their might to neutralize the impact of Sak and Shalamaga's negative decisions on people. We let lies live, then we allowed tons of dirt to be poured on us inside the brigade and from outside for the sake of the success of the operation that awaited us.

We decided that our own experiences are less important than the fate of Ukraine. Everything we declared, everything we believed in and worked for turned out to be a lie, and I became a hostage to my position. In April 2022, an event occurred that marked the beginning of the end, Marcus concluded the video.

Marcus announced new details of the conflict with Shalamaga

On the morning of December 11, Valery Markus published a video on the network called "Part one: The Dream", in which he described the way of formation of "Magura" from an infantry battalion to a regiment, as well as his participation in it.

Later, he published one more part of the cycle of his story, which was called "Part Two: The Struggle".

In it, the soldier said that during the second meeting with the higher military command, the current deputy of the 47th OMBr Ivan Shalamaga presented the results of the work on the formation of the regiment.

Then he disgraced not only himself, but also the entire leadership of "Magura", and the report itself was "discarded."