"He became a hostage of his position." Marcus explained why he hid the truth about the "Magura" command — video

On December 11, the former chief sergeant of the 47th OMBr "Magura" Valery Markus spoke frankly about the brigade's problems and conflict situations with the then commander Ivan Shalamaga. So far, the soldier has posted the fourth part of the video, in which he explained why he was actually silent about the problems in the command.
Marcus forced himself to remain silent for the sake of the brigade and the success of Ukraine's counteroffensive
The former chief sergeant of the 47th OMBr "Magura" Valery Markus told about this in a new video, which was called "Part Four: Acceptance".
In the video, Marcus said that all this time, not only he, but also the whole team forced themselves to believe that in fact the command, especially Sack, were all decent people who simply grew up in such an environment that taught them to act like this and still can get better.
According to the soldier, this period was the most difficult for him in terms of morale.
At the same time, Marcus could not publicly declare that everything he had publicly declared turned out to be false, because a counteroffensive was about to take place. An event that can decide the fate of our country.
According to Valery Markus, the truth in general would lead to a decrease in the combat capability of the military unit and the risk of death of our fighters would increase.
Marcus pointed out that they didn't want to be there, they didn't want to be around these people, they didn't want to help them destroy what they were building, they didn't want to let them make a career out of their reputation, but they made a choice.
We decided that our own experiences are less important than the fate of Ukraine. Everything we declared, everything we believed in and worked for turned out to be a lie, and I became a hostage to my position. In April 2022, an event occurred that marked the beginning of the end, Marcus concluded the video.
Marcus announced new details of the conflict with Shalamaga
On the morning of December 11, Valery Markus published a video on the network called "Part one: The Dream", in which he described the way of formation of "Magura" from an infantry battalion to a regiment, as well as his participation in it.
Later, he published one more part of the cycle of his story, which was called "Part Two: The Struggle".
In it, the soldier said that during the second meeting with the higher military command, the current deputy of the 47th OMBr Ivan Shalamaga presented the results of the work on the formation of the regiment.
Subsequently, the military man posted the third part of the video, where he provided details of the work of his BF Markus Foundation for the better functioning of the brigade and examples of ambiguous use of foundation donations by the command.
