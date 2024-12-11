Marcus for the first time revealed the truth about the conflicts with the "Magura" command

The former chief sergeant of the 47th OMBr "Magura" Valery Markus got in touch after a long public silence. He voiced his version of how and why the unit was created and who is to blame for its destruction.

According to Markus, all this time, while he was not in public space, he continued to protect Ukraine directly at the front.

However, the huge number of lies that are being spread about him and his brothers forced the warrior to break his silence for a year and a half and voice his version of events.

Valeriy Markus published a video online called "Part One: The Dream", in which he described the path of "Magura" from a rifle battalion to a regiment, as well as his participation in it.

According to the defender, Ivan Shalamazi (he currently holds the position of deputy commander of the brigade — ed.) was offered to become the commander of the unit, and he offered Marcus to become the chief sergeant.

The warrior does not hide that he immediately agreed and was excited by this offer.

I started sketching out ideas about recruiting people through interviews, about creating a foundation, about training, heraldry, ideology, and the like. I was not interested in creating another rifle battalion, which will be packed with those who are caught in narcotics, and then the battalion will be disbanded. Valery Marcus Former chief sergeant of the 47th OMBr "Magura"

According to the defender, after that, the selection of soldiers for this battalion began — that's when the first problems and conflicts began.

Marcus talked about Shalamaga's attitude towards him and "Magura"

During the first selection of fighters, according to Marcus, the then commander Ivan Shalamaga was present only on the first day, and then "just went home because he was fed up."

In addition, the soldier said that he presented the idea of expanding the battalion to an assault regiment to the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzhny.

At the same time, he revealed the truth about the loss of the unit during the defense of the Vuglehirskaya TPP in Donetsk region.

According to Marcus, he blames Ivan Shalamaga for this, who allegedly tried to appropriate the property of one of the fallen soldiers.

The defender also assures that his charity fund covered all needs when the unit commander did not participate in the most important processes for the development of "Magura".

According to Markus, when he was offered to command the unit, Shalamagh "was quite upset."

The defense attorney also says that the former commander did nothing for weeks in his position.

Due to this approach of Shalamaga, Marcus found himself with contacts of the top military leadership, and it was because of this that the combatant "nurtured malice", because allegedly "power is being taken away" from him.

Often, even the text messages that Ivan Mykhailovych Shalamaga sent to the higher command were also written by us. In short, Ivan Mykhailovych Shalamaga is the result of the collective work of many people. We came up with Ivan Mykhailovych Shalamaga and his exploits. Valery Marcus Former chief sergeant of the 47th OMBr "Magura"

We will remind, on July 11, 2023, Marcus publicly stated that he did not agree with the decisions regarding the use and development of the 47th brigade.

We were not allowed to build a military unit according to the values that we declared at the beginning of its creation. I no longer have the opportunity to influence or correct the situation. "I no longer consider my position as the chief sergeant of the brigade appropriate," he said. Share