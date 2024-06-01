In an interview with Online.UA, the deputy commander of the 47th Mahura Brigade, Oleksandr 'Genius' Shyrshyn, denied rumours of the disappearance of the former chief sergeant of the 47th Mahura Brigade, Valeriy Markus.
Marcus continues his military service
During the conversation with the main character, the Online.UA journalist drew attention to the fact that society is now interested in the question of where Markus went.
Recently, rumors began to spread, allegedly, about his stay abroad and refusal to serve.
However, Oleksandr Shyrshyn denied such rumors and noted that he would like people who say such things to be responsible for their words.
Deputy commander of Mahura dispelled myth about realities of front
During the conversation with the main character, the Online.UA journalist drew attention to the fact that the opinion that war is the business of young people is gaining momentum.
Oleksandr Shyrshyn frankly admitted that he does not share similar views.
As "Genius" notes, it is quite clear that a young fighter has more strength, energy and can manage to do a little more than his adult counterparts.
However, one cannot ignore the fact that the person who has more experience, more training, or is more aware of certain things is also a very important person on the battlefield.
Her work could be better and more professional.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-