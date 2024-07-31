He caught a mavik with a grenade. The commanding officer of the shock BpAK Achilles shared stories from the front

The deputy commander of the armament of the battalion of the shock BpAK "Achilles" of the 92nd OSHBr named after In an interview with Online.UA, Ivan Sirko, head coach of "Ajax", shared interesting front-line stories. The case with the "hunting" of a mavik with a grenade and the rescue of a wounded soldier ended positively only thanks to the great combat experience and quick reaction of the soldier.
Caught a Mavic with a grenade because it lost control
"Ajax" told a real front-line story about the pursuit of a drone with a grenade.
Later, according to Ajax, the pilot reported that he had regained control of the drone, and the deputy commander decided to try to save both the Mavic and the grenade.
I say, come on, pull it up and I take it in my hand. He lets Mavik down like that, already so neatly. And at this moment, the mavik says, "That's it, it's overheated!", and turns off the motors.
In a difficult situation, "Ajax" did not get lost, although the mavik with a grenade fell right in front of him. Zamkombata managed to jump back, fall on the road and lie down, and then quickly crawl back into the trench.
Thanks to the drone, we saved the wounded soldier
"Ajax" also recalled the case of a wounded soldier who was saved thanks to a drone.
There was an enemy assault, the soldier jumped out of position and was wounded. He could not crawl to the dugout. And on the Mavic, we saw that he was really bleeding, and he didn't have a tourniquet. And we FPV brought him a turnstile so he could rewind, and then he was pulled away.
The commanding officer of the shock BpAK "Achilles" believes that this was one of the non-standard uses of the drone.
