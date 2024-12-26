He fought for the Russian Federation against Ukraine. An Egyptian citizen surrendered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces — video
Source:  online.ua

Fighters of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign captured an Egyptian citizen after successfully repelling another assault by Russian occupiers near Toretsk.

  • Ukrainian military captured an Egyptian citizen who was recruited by Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine.
  • Nepal called on Russia to stop recruiting its citizens for the war against Ukraine and return the bodies of the dead.
  • Muhammad Adil from Somalia was captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, telling journalists about his journey from the factory to the front line in Ukraine.
  • The Ukrainian military eliminated almost the entire assault group of the invaders near Toretsk, only one was captured.
  • Russia is actively recruiting mercenaries from various countries to participate in the war against Ukraine, using financial motives as the main argument.

An Egyptian citizen surrendered to Ukrainian military

A group of occupiers, taking advantage of the fog, tried to get to our positions, but were met with heavy fire from the infantry of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion, the brigade reported.

The Ukrainian defenders eliminated almost all the occupiers who took part in the assault. Only one survived, who decided to surrender.

It later turned out that he was an Egyptian citizen recruited by Russia. Due to the language barrier, Ukrainian soldiers had to communicate with him using gestures.

The rest of the assault group was destroyed. Some of the occupants tried to escape or pretend to be dead, but they were discovered and eliminated by fighters from the Unmanned Systems Battalion and the Kurt&Company unit, the brigade said.

Russia recruits mercenaries in various countries

In the summer of 2023, it became known that Nepalese students who came to the Russian Federation to study were being recruited to fight in the war against Ukraine. The main argument for making such a decision was money.

In December, Nepal issued an official statement calling on Moscow to stop recruiting its citizens for the war and to return the bodies of those who had already died.

A mercenary of the Russian army from Somalia, Muhammad Adil, was captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in early January 2024. Online.ua journalists managed to ask the captured foreigner why he came to Russia, how he ended up in the occupier's army, how much he trained before he got to the front line, and which of his decisions he regrets.

Upon arriving in the Russian Federation, he got a job at a factory, but soon saw an advertisement for the Russian army on the street and signed a contract on December 3, 2023.

In less than a month, on January 4, 2024, he found himself on the front line in Ukraine.

