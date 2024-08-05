On July 31, the State Duma of the Russian Federation approved a draft law that provides for the deprivation of citizenship of migrants if they do not report for military service.
Points of attention
- Russia has passed a law that allows migrants to be stripped of their citizenship if they refuse to do military service, according to the latest British intelligence.
- Anti-immigrant sentiment in Russia has intensified since the invasion of Ukraine, which may indicate the government's attempts to bolster legitimacy in the context of heavy losses and declining living standards.
- The increasing mobilization of the Russian army and the use of foreign mercenaries in the confrontation in eastern Ukraine indicate a difficult situation in the region.
The Kremlin's new law confirms the persecution of migrants
According to British intelligence, after the law is signed, the practical consequences for Russian conscription are likely to be limited.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 5 August 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 5, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/PwPJnsVZdN #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/O2N5sXEQSC
The law should also be seen in the context of the growing anti-immigrant sentiment fueled by some members of the Russian government, particularly toward Central Asians.
In Vovchansk, the Russians use mercenaries from Egypt
As noted, in Vovchansk, the enemy has activated aerial reconnaissance with the help of drones and is moving personnel.
The transfer of individual enemy positions from the assault units of the 4th Volunteer Assault Brigade to units of the 153rd Tank Regiment of the 47th Tank Division in the northern part of the city was also noted.
It is also noted that in the area of Hlybokoy, the Russians are moving and distributing personnel to combat positions, unsuccessfully trying to attack the positions of the Defense Forces.
In the area of Lozovaya Rudka settlement (RF), the occupiers evacuated their own irreparable losses.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-