Russia pursues migrants to recruit for the war against Ukraine — British intelligence

On July 31, the State Duma of the Russian Federation approved a draft law that provides for the deprivation of citizenship of migrants if they do not report for military service.

The Kremlin's new law confirms the persecution of migrants

According to British intelligence, after the law is signed, the practical consequences for Russian conscription are likely to be limited.

However, independent Russian media continue to report on the persecution of migrants by law enforcement agencies, in particular with the aim of recruiting them to the army. The new law provides another form of legal coercion in this regard, the intelligence agency writes.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 5 August 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/PwPJnsVZdN #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/O2N5sXEQSC — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 5, 2024

The law should also be seen in the context of the growing anti-immigrant sentiment fueled by some members of the Russian government, particularly toward Central Asians.

These sentiments and rhetoric have significantly intensified since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, presumably as part of an attempt to create additional sources of legitimacy for the government in the face of heavy casualties and declining living standards, the report said.

In Vovchansk, the Russians use mercenaries from Egypt

As noted, in Vovchansk, the enemy has activated aerial reconnaissance with the help of drones and is moving personnel.

The transfer of individual enemy positions from the assault units of the 4th Volunteer Assault Brigade to units of the 153rd Tank Regiment of the 47th Tank Division in the northern part of the city was also noted.

The enemy is recruiting foreign volunteers, in particular, Egyptian citizens, to conduct hostilities, the report says.

It is also noted that in the area of Hlybokoy, the Russians are moving and distributing personnel to combat positions, unsuccessfully trying to attack the positions of the Defense Forces.