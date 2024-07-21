Despite Cuban resistance, Russia continues to recruit citizens from that country as mercenaries to participate in the war against Ukraine.
What is known about Russia's recruitment of Cubans to participate in the war against Ukraine
According to journalists, Cubans living in poverty agree to participate in the war, lured by promises of generous payments.
Currently, Cuba remains in a difficult economic situation with electricity restrictions and food shortages.
The economic crisis in the country has already led to mass migration and numerous protests.
In addition, Cuban men agree to participate in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine, hoping to obtain Russian citizenship.
At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense, representatives of the Cuban Embassy in Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Havana did not respond to the agency's request for comments.
Russia has stepped up recruitment of foreign mercenaries for the war in Ukraine, trying to replace the huge number of losses of its military at the front.
What is known about army losses in the war against Ukraine
According to Western estimates, since the beginning of the invasion in February 2022, Russian losses have reached 500,000 people .
The British Ministry of Defense said in July that Russia could have lost 70,000 killed or wounded in the last two months alone.
According to the estimates of European officials, the Kremlin forced thousands of migrants, as well as foreign students and workers, to fight in the ranks of the Russian army.
