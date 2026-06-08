He was preparing the murder of a top DIU official — law enforcement officers detained a Russian agent in Kyiv

The National Police prevented an assassination attempt on a GUR official and detained an agent of Russian special services.

Russian special services planned an assassination attempt on a top DIU official

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine have established that Russian special services recruited a 38-year-old resident of Kyiv and promised him a monetary reward for committing a particularly serious crime.

For the liquidation of one of the heads of the structural unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, he was offered 100 thousand US dollars, of which 10 thousand dollars was transferred as an advance.

Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings based on the uncovered fact. The recruited agent, who had previously been held criminally liable for property crimes, was supposed to organize the execution of a contract killing.

To implement his criminal plan, he studied in detail the official's travel route, his daily schedule, place of residence, means of transport, and surrounding infrastructure.

After collecting the necessary information, the suspect determined the method of committing the crime — using an FPV drone — and also began searching for a perpetrator who had the appropriate skills to control unmanned aerial vehicles.

With the support of special forces and patrol police, operatives from the criminal investigation department, criminal police, and investigators detained him.