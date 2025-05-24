Hegset imposes new restrictions on journalists at the Pentagon

The US Department of Defense has imposed new restrictions on journalists. According to an order from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, media representatives will be required to have an official escort in most parts of the Pentagon building.

Journalists are almost never allowed into the Pentagon

The restrictions, effective immediately, prohibit accredited journalists from visiting most of the Defense Department headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, unless they have official permission and an escort.

While the department remains committed to transparency, it is also committed to protecting CSNI (Classified Security Intelligence Information) and confidential information whose unauthorized disclosure could endanger the lives of American service members.

He stressed that protecting classified national intelligence and operational security information is "an unwavering imperative for the ministry."

Hegseth's order also requires members of the Pentagon press service to acknowledge their responsibility to protect national intelligence and classified information. They will be issued new badges that more clearly identify them as members of the press. Share

It is expected that additional security measures and increased control over the issuance of certificates will be announced in the near future.

However, the Pentagon Press Association, which represents journalists working in the department, called the new rules "a direct attack on press freedom."

The decision is ostensibly based on operational security concerns. But the Pentagon press corps has had access to unsecured, unclassified Pentagon facilities for decades, under Republican and Democratic administrations, including after the September 11, 2001, attacks, without any OP-SEC concerns from Defense Department leadership.

As a reminder, on April 21, The New York Times reported that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared detailed information about planned strikes in Yemen on March 15 in a private Signal group chat that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.