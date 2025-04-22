There is an atmosphere of fear in the Pentagon — Hegset is on the verge of collapse
What's happening at the Pentagon?
Source:  The Times

According to The Times, US Defense Department employees are currently forced to live "in fear" for fear of being forced to take a lie detector test to prove they are not leaking classified information to the media.

Points of attention

  • The situation at the Pentagon reflects a broader trend of loyalty tests and fear tactics within government agencies, reminiscent of similar actions taken at the Department of Homeland Security.
  • The ongoing turmoil and threats of personnel changes raise concerns about the stability and leadership within the US Department of Defense, impacting morale and effectiveness.

One of the insiders told journalists that an email received by department employees warned about the potential use of a lie detector test.

This decision by the head of the US Department of Defense has already created an "atmosphere of intimidation."

A high-profile scandal erupted after the unexpected dismissal of several high-ranking officials at the Pentagon.

As a result of recent events, Pete Hegset has been left without key advisors.

Despite the fact that the lie detector tests are threatened to be conducted not to identify potential employees with anti-Trump views, but to catch political appointees suspected of leaking classified or confidential information, the insider said.

It is likely that the US Department of Defense will follow the example of the Department of Homeland Security, where some officials were ordered to hand over their phones to verify their political loyalty and activity on social media.

"Pentagon officials live in fear of being fired every day. It's all a distraction, and I would be shocked if Hegseth stays as defense secretary for much longer," the anonymous source added.

