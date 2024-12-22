Helicopter crashes into hospital in Turkey — killing 4 people

A medical helicopter crashed in Turkey on December 22. Four people died in the accident.

What is known about the plane crash in Turkey?

The tragedy occurred in the southeastern province of Mugla when a medical helicopter crashed into a hospital building shortly after takeoff.

Two pilots, a doctor and his assistant were killed.

According to preliminary information, the cause of the crash could have been adverse weather conditions, including thick fog. It is believed that the pilots were unable to orient themselves correctly, which led to the collision. After the impact, the helicopter lost control and fell onto an empty field.

Police said there were no signs of a terrorist attack. No one was injured in the hospital as a result of the accident.

Muğla Sıtkı Koçman Eğitim Araştırma Hastanesi Başhekimi Turhan Togan, CNN TÜRK canlı yayınında kazanın nasıl yaşandığıyla ilgili bilgiler verdi. Togan, helikopterin hastaneye 300-400 metre mesafedeki pistten kalkış yaptığını söyledi. pic.twitter.com/XDjJ7LqNMD — Hürriyet.com.tr (@Hurriyet) December 22, 2024

