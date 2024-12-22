Helicopter crashes into hospital in Turkey — killing 4 people

A medical helicopter crashed in Turkey on December 22. Four people died in the accident.
- Plane crash in Turkey: medical helicopter collides with hospital building, killing two pilots, a doctor and an assistant.
- Preliminary data indicates possible causes of the disaster, including adverse weather conditions.
- No signs of a terrorist attack were found, and the hospital was not damaged in the accident.
- Experienced Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mes died in an F-16 fighter jet crash in Iran.
- It is claimed that the crash occurred as a result of pilot error following a missile attack on Ukraine.
What is known about the plane crash in Turkey?
The tragedy occurred in the southeastern province of Mugla when a medical helicopter crashed into a hospital building shortly after takeoff.
Two pilots, a doctor and his assistant were killed.
According to preliminary information, the cause of the crash could have been adverse weather conditions, including thick fog. It is believed that the pilots were unable to orient themselves correctly, which led to the collision. After the impact, the helicopter lost control and fell onto an empty field.
Police said there were no signs of a terrorist attack. No one was injured in the hospital as a result of the accident.
Muğla Sıtkı Koçman Eğitim Araştırma Hastanesi Başhekimi Turhan Togan, CNN TÜRK canlı yayınında kazanın nasıl yaşandığıyla ilgili bilgiler verdi. Togan, helikopterin hastaneye 300-400 metre mesafedeki pistten kalkış yaptığını söyledi. pic.twitter.com/XDjJ7LqNMD— Hürriyet.com.tr (@Hurriyet) December 22, 2024
Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet crashes into plane wreckage — WSJ
A Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet was destroyed in a plane crash on August 26, according to a U.S. official, just weeks after the first American-made aircraft arrived in Ukraine.
The plane was not initially reported to have been shot down by enemy fire, although the incident occurred during a massive Russian missile barrage across the country on Monday, the official said. The crash was most likely the result of pilot error.
Experienced pilot Oleksiy Mes "Munfish" died in a plane crash.
The publication also writes, citing sources, that in total, Ukraine received six F-16 fighters as part of the first batch of supplies.
