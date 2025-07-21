Help for Ukraine. 52 states participate in new Ramstein format meeting

On the afternoon of July 21, an online meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, chaired by Britain and Germany, began. 52 countries are participating at the level of their defense ministers or their deputies.

New meeting in the “Ramstein” format: what is known

Today's meeting is chaired by the United Kingdom and Germany, which convened the meeting.

On behalf of Ukraine, there are two representatives: the new Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, who is welcomed in his new role by the meeting participants, and Rustem Umerov, who took up the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

The United States is represented by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker. Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth, as announced by the UK mission to the Alliance, is not present. NATO countries, the European Union and other allies of Ukraine are among those present

NSDC Secretary Umerov said that in 2025, international security assistance to Ukraine reached a record $43 billion — the highest figure since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ukraine is no longer just a recipient — we are now a full-fledged participant in joint production. Over the past two years, we have invested over 20 billion in our own defense industry. Rustem Umerov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

As the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council stated at Ramstein, today almost 40% of the front's needs are covered domestically, and 95% of drones used at the front are manufactured in Ukraine.

Thanks to the Danish model, our partners have invested directly in Ukrainian defense enterprises for the first time, attracting over $4 billion. Together with our allies, we have already implemented over 20 joint projects. Many more are ongoing and will soon yield results. Share

Shmyhal named the amount needed to close the gap in weapons purchases this year. To do this, he said, Ukraine needs $6 billion. The Defense Minister called on partners to help with financial support.

This will allow us to build more FPV drones to hold the line, more interceptor drones to counter Shahed attacks, and additional deep strike weapons to turn the war back on Russia,

Shmyhal called on the US and Europe to help with the purchase of Patriot and PAK-3 missiles

I ask the United States to make these weapons available for purchase, and our European partners to provide all necessary funding for their acquisition. Denys Shmyhal Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Boris Pistorius, the German Defense Minister, said that Germany would provide additional air defense systems and necessary ammunition.

Additionally, during my trip to Washington last week, I agreed with Pete Hegseth that Germany would join in providing five urgently needed Patriot systems as soon as possible. Share

UK Defense Secretary John Healy also made an important statement at the opening of Ramstein.