Swiss law enforcement agencies conducted a large-scale operation to uncover a network of financial intermediaries who helped Russian businessmen circumvent international sanctions.
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- Switzerland conducted a large-scale operation to uncover a network of financial intermediaries assisting Russian businessmen in circumventing international sanctions.
- The investigation focused on complex schemes used to conceal assets and manage the capital of restricted persons, involving shell companies and trust funds.
Switzerland liquidated a network of Russian financial intermediaries
Guild Hall writes about this.
The investigation focused on local legal and financial structures that created complex schemes to hide assets and manage the capital of restricted persons.
According to Amlintelligence, the Swiss federal police, together with the prosecutor's office, conducted a series of searches in several cantons as part of a case of violation of embargo legislation.
Investigators believe that local intermediaries helped hide the true beneficiaries of expensive real estate and multimillion-dollar bank accounts by using shell companies and trust funds.
The police seized many documents and electronic media that could confirm the fact of illegal collaboration.
Representatives of the prosecutor's office noted that the investigation is aimed at stopping the activities of an entire network that specialized in circumventing the sanctions regime through the provision of specialized financial services.
Swiss law imposes strict obligations on lawyers and consultants, requiring them to report any suspicious transactions involving sanctioned persons.
However, in this case, the suspects allegedly knowingly helped Russian clients circumvent these barriers.
Official Bern has repeatedly stated its readiness to fully comply with European Union sanctions and to prosecute those who try to ignore them.
According to experts, the investigation into the connections of local structures with Russian business could lead to new criminal cases against Swiss professional intermediaries who have spent years building mechanisms to protect the capital of Russian elites. The authorities intend to carefully examine each transaction to close all possible loopholes for shadow financing.
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