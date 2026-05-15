Swiss law enforcement agencies conducted a large-scale operation to uncover a network of financial intermediaries who helped Russian businessmen circumvent international sanctions.

Switzerland liquidated a network of Russian financial intermediaries

Guild Hall writes about this.

The investigation focused on local legal and financial structures that created complex schemes to hide assets and manage the capital of restricted persons.

According to Amlintelligence, the Swiss federal police, together with the prosecutor's office, conducted a series of searches in several cantons as part of a case of violation of embargo legislation.

The investigation was prompted by suspicions that some Swiss citizens and companies provided asset management services to two large Russian businessmen, whose names are not officially disclosed, but who have been included in sanctions lists since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Share

Investigators believe that local intermediaries helped hide the true beneficiaries of expensive real estate and multimillion-dollar bank accounts by using shell companies and trust funds.

The police seized many documents and electronic media that could confirm the fact of illegal collaboration.

Representatives of the prosecutor's office noted that the investigation is aimed at stopping the activities of an entire network that specialized in circumventing the sanctions regime through the provision of specialized financial services.

Swiss law imposes strict obligations on lawyers and consultants, requiring them to report any suspicious transactions involving sanctioned persons.

However, in this case, the suspects allegedly knowingly helped Russian clients circumvent these barriers.

This case became evidence of increased control by the Swiss authorities, who seek to rid the country of its reputation as a "safe haven" for hidden Russian capital. Share

Official Bern has repeatedly stated its readiness to fully comply with European Union sanctions and to prosecute those who try to ignore them.